The public is invited to attend a Sept. 28 reception at the Rogersville Depot Museum where two traveling exhibits including the state Historical Society’s “Tennessee Waters” are on display for the rest of the month.
The exhibits will open to the public at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. that evening Kathleen Gibi, Director of the Keep Tennessee River Beautiful organization based in Knoxville, will present a power point on the Tennessee River and the importance of protecting this and other rivers in the state.
The exhibits will be on display at the Depot Museum (Tennessee Printing Museum) at the intersection of Depot Street and Broadway Street through Sept. 30, before moving to the Church Hill Library.
The public is invited to visit the museum and view the exhibit weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
While visiting the exhibit, take the time to place a dot on the large map of Hawkins County showing where you live. Note the creek or stream that is closest to your home.
Both exhibits were brought to Hawkins County thanks to Care NET, a regional conservation committee of the Tennessee Sierra Club.
The Tennessee Historical Society’s “Tennessee Waters” exhibit looks at the big picture of Tennessee’s waterways.
The second is titled “The Holston: It’s Your River, Hawkins County” and focuses entirely on the Holston River watershed in Hawkins County.
Both exhibits look at the importance of rivers and waterways in our daily lives, with a large number of historic and recent photographs and text.
“Tennessee Waters” is a project of Humanities Tennessee, the Tennessee Historical Society, and the Gore Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
“The Holston” is a project of Care NET, developed with financial support from Humanities Tennessee.
After completing its stop at the Church Hill Library, “The Holston” exhibit will be housed at the Surgoinsville Area Museum and Archives. There is no charge to view the exhibits.