Why did you decide to run for this office?
I’m Travis Charles and I decided to run for school board because I truly believe that there should be more parents that have kids in the school system on the school board.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Cherokee high school in 1995. I’ve been in the construction business since my graduation, I am now a General Licensed Contractor here in the Hawkins Co area.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My main goal would be to work towards getting more vocational classes back in the high schools, making sure incoming freshmen are aware of the opportunities we can offer them in these classes, and helping prepare them for their future employment.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I feel that it is important that we have individuals that have students in the school system on the school board. Because they are more than likely to be involved in all the school activities and have a better feel of what is going on in the school system. I have four children in the Hawkins Co school system ranging from Hawkins elementary to Cherokee high school.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I would like the opportunity to serve on the school board representing the 6th district. I want to always be available and listen to all students and parents to hear what concerns you have and what you feel is working well in the system, and to be able to be a voice for those that need one. I also want to be here for the teachers and staff of the system. I think their input is needed on a lot of the decisions that are made, but they sometimes feel they are not allowed to voice their opinions freely.
Our system relies too much on the opinions of those that have not been in the classroom in several years. I strongly believe those that are in the classrooms teaching and working with students on daily basis have a better understanding of what they need, rather than the higher-ups from our system, the state, or the federal level have. I hope I can have your vote and support in the upcoming election, if we all work together we can make a better future for our children.