Hawkins County Humane Society submitted a proposal for a new building Thursday night (December 2) to the advisory panel for Hawkins County under the COVID American Rescue Plan. This is a federally funded plan and does not consume any county or city taxes.
The Hawkins County Humane Society is a private not-for-profit organization and receives less than 30% of their income from the county. The proposal was supported by a room full of attendees for the desperately needed additional animal shelter space. Hawkins County and surrounding areas are currently having a crisis from a surge in stray and owner surrender of dogs and cats. The surge in animal intakes and homelessness started last year during the pandemic when people started going back to work, were forced to move, lost all, or a portion of their income, incurred animal rental restrictions, etc.
Unfortunately, the animal homelessness is still worsening creating a county wide problem. The Hawkins County Humane Society took in over 700 dogs and cats in previous years. This year in 2021 on their modest budget the Humane Society has transitioned 1,000 animals while keeping our ‘No-Kill’ policy. Currently, the animal shelter staff is overwhelmed with calls and pleas for help.
The Humane Society work with fosters care providers, use wait lists, Facebook posts, etc. but they need more space! This is by far the worse conditions for our dogs and cats the Humane Society has seen. The Hawkins County Humane Society estimates if they had a new building to complement their older building, they could double their transitioning of animals from 700-1000 to 1400-2000.
A new building is needed to help show and take care of our county dogs and cats. The proposed new building will be adjacent to our current animal shelter building.
The new building would double the space and kennel capacity to house more animals while they wait for their fur-ever homes. This building includes several much-needed rooms including: animal exams; animal treatments; laundry; meet/greet; reception, staff room and lobby.
Please help our furry companions to better lives by doing what you can to support the Hawkins County Humane Society request for their critical needs of more animal shelter space.
Dave Toll
Chairman, Hawkins County
Humane Society Board of Directors