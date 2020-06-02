CHURCH HILL — Speeding on Goshen Valley Road led to the driver of a 2003 Subaru Impreza being arrested for possession of stolen property (the vehicle), unlawful possession of a firearm, driving with a suspended driver license, registration violation, and failure to comply with the state’s financial responsibility (insurance) law.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins said that on May 26, 2020, he observed the Subaru — spray-painted red, black, gray and tan — traveling at a high rate of speed and that after he caught up with it and ran the tag through Central Dispatch’s NCIC system, learned that it was reported stolen out of Kingsport.
Hutchins activated his blue lights and stopped the vehicle in a driveway on California Avenue, in Church Hill, and made contact with the driver, James Allen Charles Clark, 54, of Blackberry Lane, Rogersville, whom Hutchins said “seemed very nervous”.
The deputy asked Clark if there was “anything illegal in the vehicle”, to which Clark replied “no”, Hutchins’ report states.
When the deputy asked for his driver license, proof of insurance and the vehicle’s registration, Clark reached for his wallet, giving Hutchins a glimpse of an empty handgun holster on his hip.
When Hutchins for the second time asked Clark if there were any guns and/or drugs in the vehicle, the driver responded, “Yes, a gun is in between the seats”.
A search of the vehicle turned up a .22-cal. Smith & Wesson pistol concealed between the passenger seat and center console.
When advised that the Subaru was stolen, Clark replied that he “bought the vehicle from someone”. He also told Hutchins that he did not have insurance on the vehicle, nor did he have updated registration information.
“The passenger of the vehicle stated that he and Mr. Clark knew the vehicle was stolen and that they were painting the vehicle black,” the report continued.
A check of Clark’s driver license revealed that it was suspended.
Kingsport Police confirmed that the Subaru was still entered in the NCIC system as “stolen”, which led to Clark being charged with the offenses listed above and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
Dean and Sons Towing pulled the vehicle to their impound lot for safekeeping for KPD.
A May 27, 2020, date was set for Clark’s arraignment in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.