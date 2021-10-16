For many people, it’s hard to imagine a world without Facebook. It’s the most popular social media network with more than 2 BILLION users worldwide. That’s around a quarter of the world’s population.
I think most people are like me in that we all have a love/hate relationship with Facebook. It tends to irritate the more conservative leaning user by blocking or removing posts that it deems to be against what the “fact checkers” say.
But on the other hand, Facebook can be a great way to stay connected to family, friends and other people in the community.
Like any other popular trend however, there are those who want to exploit if for personal gain. Fake profiles trying to gather personal information or entice people into donating money are plentiful on the social media platform.
Identity theft scams
However there are some things you need to watch out for, including identity theft and scams. You can share a lot of personal information on Facebook without even realizing it. Doing so puts you at risk of identity theft and scams. Because Facebook encourages you to share personal information it can be a great resource for identity thieves.
Just a few short weeks ago, my own father was the victim of someone who completely took over his account, changed his password and contact information, and we couldn’t even get back in the account to change it back or delete it entirely. We ended up starting him a new account, but a short time later his old account sent out a fundraising request for an injured animal. Thankfully, there is a way to report false fundraising and that ended with his old account being completely removed.
Romance scams
Also be aware of romance scams, which are not just aimed at people looking for love. Scammers are targeting people through Facebook groups or while playing online games. The scammer’s goal is to earn your trust before they ask you for money. Beware of people who ask you a lot of questions, confess their feelings for you very early on or tell you they’re a lonely widow or widower. Sometimes they may tell you they usually live locally but are currently living or working overseas.
Scammers can pretend to be someone else online, so be careful who you accept as a friend on Facebook. When you become ‘friends’ with somebody you don’t know in real life, you are revealing your personal details, pictures and contacts to potential scammers.
Facebook and other social media are also known to spread fake news. That’s not a new concept, however it’s much easier to spread via Facebook. Be aware that fake news does exist, so question the source and don’t believe everything you see or read.
Eight tips to stay safe on Facebook
1. Adjust your privacy settings. You can take control of your privacy via the Settings menu, where you see the down arrow in the top right-hand corner of your Facebook page. The Privacy & Settings option lets you control things like who can see what you post on Facebook and who can contact you. It also enables you to manage the data Facebook can share with other websites. There are many settings that can be tweaked to lock down your privacy as tight as you want, including who can see what you post, who can contact you, if you can be tagged in others’ posts and many more. I suggest you spend some time making some adjustments there. In the “Security and Login” section, I highly recommend setting up two-factor authentication which will notify you if there is an attempted login from devices Facebook doesn’t recognize. Set up extra security and choose friends to contact if you get locked out.
2. Think carefully about what you share online. Try to avoid sharing personal information on Facebook that you wouldn’t give out to a stranger on the street, like your phone number, home address and date of birth. Also try to avoid sharing personal information about your friends and family, including their birth dates and names of children. Check whether it’s ok with your friends or family before mentioning them in a post on Facebook. Along those same lines, those Facebook “quizzes” that ask about your first car, your mother’s maiden name, pets’ names and such can reveal information that scammers will use to try and guess your password! Don’t answer those quizzes!
3. Use a strong password. Protect your Facebook account with a strong password so it makes it harder for people to guess your password and access your Facebook account. Strong passwords are typically a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols. Or, I’ve also heard of people using long sentences or sayings.
4. Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know in real life. Don’t feel obliged to accept every friend request you receive. When you get a friend request, ask yourself if you actually know the person and if you don’t, are you sure it’s not a fake account? Also check to see whether you’re already friends with this person. If you are, the new ‘friend’ may be a fake Facebook account that’s been set up in your friend’s name by a scammer.
5. Use the block, unfriend or unfollow functions. If you don’t like how someone is behaving on Facebook, you can ‘unfriend’ them, which means you can remove them from your friends list. They will not get a message to let them know that you have done this. You can also ‘unfollow’ a page, person or group that you are following, so you don’t see what they put on Facebook. Unfollowing a person can save a lot of unnecessary stress. You simply don’t see what they post, and then you don’t have to be upset about it! If someone is contacting you and you don’t want them to, you can ‘block’ them — this stops them from being able to communicate with you.
6. Avoid using Facebook to log in to other websites. Ever noticed that some websites give you the option to use your Facebook login details to sign in or create a new account on their site? Yes, it saves you the trouble of creating a new account and having to remember another password but it comes at a price. When you use your Facebook login details (the email address and password you use to access your Facebook account) to sign in to another website, Facebook shares your data with them too. The good news is you can see and manage what information a third party has access to in the Apps and Websites option in your Facebook Settings.
7. Review your privacy settings regularly. Facebook routinely adds new features that can sometimes change your privacy settings and affect the information you share, so it’s a good idea to check your privacy settings on a regular basis to make sure your account stays private.
8. Don’t send money to people you don’t know. As a general rule, if someone you meet on Facebook asks you for money, don’t send it. Being asked for money is one of the biggest red flags that the person you have friended online is a scammer.
Mark DeWitte is Vice President of MBM Packaging and DivisionWon in Rogersville. You can contact him at markdewitte@gmail.com