The Upper East Tennessee “Go Tell” Crusade held it’s kickoff banquet May 23rd to launch the initial plans to hold a 4-day “county-wide” evangelistic event at the end of August in Hawkins County, and reaching into surrounding counties.
Community churches have been meeting and talking to the “Go Tell” Ministries about doing a Crusade since last fall. In January, they stepped up those meetings when representatives from 30 churches got together to confirm their commitment for a crusade and to select chairmen for a dozen committees that are needed to make it successful.
The Lakeway Area held the “Lakeway Go Tell” Crusade in April of 2019 using the same evangelist Rick Gage. Pastor Dean Haun from Morristown’s First Baptist acted as chairman to organize the event at the Expo Center which drew 17,000 people over the 4 days and saw 1,000 people make decisions for Christ. Hamblen County partnered with churches from 4 surrounding counties to participate.
John Butler announced the Crusade date has been confirmed for August 28-31 The exact times and locations will be announced a little later.
Haun was the speaker at the Upper East Tennesse, “Go-Tell” Kickoff banquet last week at Hope Community Church, outlining the strategies used by Lakeway pastors to see a successful event.
Haun says not only was the initial crusade successful, but participating churches are still seeing benefits from it. Haun has been traveling to several cities that are in the planning stages for a crusade. He enthusiastically speaks to pastors sharing the success of the Lakeway Crusade and expressed the benefits they will see if they participate in the Upper East Tennessee “Go Tell” Crusade.
The Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade elected Rev. John Butler, Rev. Heath Smith, Rev. Dannie Bell, and Rev. Kevin Wisecarver as Co-Chairmen.
The team leaders are: Arrangements — Dr. Blaine Jones; Banquet — Shawna Owens; Counseling and Follow-up — Rev. Bobby Joe Hancock; Hospitality — Rev. Wes Trent; Music — Garry Stuart; Out-reach — Rev. Fuzz Bradley; Prayer — Sheldon Livesay; Publicity — Ben Chambers; Security — Sheriff Ronnie Lawson; Ushers — Rolax Jones; and Youth — Rev. Stephen Kimery.
All photos from the May 23 event are courtesy of Sheldon Livesay.