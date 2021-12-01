Ballad Health officials were in Rogersville last week to educate local attorneys, judges, police and elected officials about the “Strong Futures” program which provides out-patient addiction treatment to expecting moms and parents with juvenile children.
The program is funded through a $7 million Department of Human Services grant.
Ballad Health community navigator Lea Anne Spradlen presented the program to Hawkins County officials.
During her Nov. 23 presentation at the Hale Springs Inn Spradlen noted that she is a court liaison for Strong Futures in Greene County, enrolling people in the program four days per week.
Although Strong Futures is currently based in Greene County, it is also available in Hawkins, Hamblen, Hancock, Sullivan, Washington, Unicoi, Carter, Johnson and Cocke counties.
To date 110 people have enrolled in Strong Futures, but Spradlen said the goal is to increase that to 375 by the end of 2022. To that end she is personally spreading the word about the program county-by-county.
A video of Spradlen’s Nov. 23 presentation in Rogersville can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
We want to set people up for success
An addicted offender is sentenced to the Strong Futures program in court, after which that mom or dad undergoes an evaluation. Spradlen said about half the time that evaluation determines that the offender needs a in-patient addiction treatment before beginning Strong Futures.
“We want to set people up for success, and sometimes coming straight from jail, or the streets, to an out-patient environment is just too difficult, Spradlen said. “…We literally had people come to us who had no food for themselves or their children, so we’re meeting those needs for them as well. We also have our psychiatrist in our office who is also an addictionologist so we can do mental health med management for the moms and dads. Obviously we’re not prescribing any narcotics, but we’re able to meet their mental health needs.”
Spradlen said participants in the program attend three or four days per week and must complete certain steps including parenting classes, Moral Reconation Therapy, Rap Therapy, Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous meetings, Narcan Training, health and wellness classes, and financial wellness classes, among other life skills training.
There’a also an opportunity in the program to receive literacy assistance, GED classes and testing, post-secondary and job training.
“It’s not easy, and you know with any treatment you have some successes and you have some failures but we continue to work with these people,” Spradlen said. “We work with probation officers daily. If we have someone relapse we communicate with the probation officer to keep these people from violating and getting them back into another in-patient treatment facility whenever we can to try to make your jobs easier and not harder.”
‘This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon’
To be eligible for the program a person must be 18 or older, and either an expecting mother or parent of a child under 18. They must also be at or below the poverty level or a recipient of Medicaid; Families First; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance; residing in Section 8 housing; and/or eligible for the National School Lunch Program or free and reduced lunch.
The program also offers housing if needed for 6-15 months for expecting moms and moms with children 5 an under.
The living center has a capacity for 10 mothers and currently has six residents. Spradlen said.
Spradlen’s endorsement of long term addiction treatment comes form the voice of experience.
“I do what I do for a living because I am a living example of what the judicial system can do to change someone’s life,” she said. “I became addicted to opioids and benzodiazepines after the birth of my daughter back in 2009. It happened very quickly. They were my own prescriptions. I had never had any addiction issues in my entire life. That led me down a road of getting pulled over for DUI three different times.”
She tried a 30 day treatment, a three month treatment, and her last treatment was 14 months long.
“Had it not been for the district attorney’s office and my attorney I would not have had that opportunity to get the help that I needed,” she added. “… What Ballad has realized is longevity in treatment rather than short stints in treatment is what’s affective. That’s why our program is steered to be up to 24 month long. That doesn’t mean everyone sentenced will be in our program that long, but they can be. This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and we realize that.”