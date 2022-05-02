The students at Rogersville Presbyterian Preschool were so excited when they were told their help was needed by the children being cared for at St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
They were ready to jump to the task to begin their fundraising for this year’s Trike a Thon. The St. Jude’s Trike a Thon is an annual event put on by the preschool.
Each student is challenged to raise money for St. Jude’s Hospital. At St. Jude’s they serve children receiving treatment and families don’t ever have to pay a bill. Over the years students have raised a lot of money for the cause, but the last two years the students at RPP have exceeded their goals making it the most money raised in school history.
Last year, the students raised $10,700.
This year the students raised $10,755. This hits home to many of the students, as they know children in the community affected by childhood cancer.
Top fundraising students for this year’s Trike a Thon were Josie Lee Trent, Jax Bean, and Emma Poe. Josie Lee raised $1,890.
Jax Bean raised $1,200 and was the top fundraiser in last years Trike a thon. Emma Poe raised $1,030.
What a blessing to see all of these students with big hearts in our future community.