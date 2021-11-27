Ah, online shopping—the great, frictionless experience that has evolved to allow shoppers to tap a button or two and summon new stuff to their home in a matter of days (or...even hours).
As the internet has grown more sophisticated, the popularity of at-home on-screen shopping has also risen steadily. And while the death of brick-and-mortar sales has been mostly overhyped, online shopping certainly has become more popular due to the pandemic. For apparel in particular: 35.6% of apparel was bought online in 2020, compared to 16.7% a decade ago.
The largest problem with that is that people like to try before they buy—especially with apparel. In pre-pandemic times, the biggest reason shoppers would visit stores instead of smashing that Add to Cart button was to touch and try on apparel.
Obviously, this hasn’t stopped many millions of people worldwide from buying clothes online. But the inability to try things on—to imagine what that new dress, or pair of sneakers, or jeans will look like—is a challenge. The fitting room of your local department store may be dingy and dimly lit, but it exists. And it helps you make a more informed decision. We’ve all tried on a pair of pants or three or four in a dressing room, looked in the mirror, and said, “Nope.”
So what about a “virtual” fitting room? Since at least 2010, companies have been working on some form of technology that allows shoppers to “try on” clothes from the comfort of their homes. Retailers and tech companies have tried solving the challenge via a mixture of augmented reality, artificial intelligence, cameras and other forms of sensors.
Now that we’re in the pandemic-transformed year of 2021, the need to solve this challenge is stronger than ever before, and becoming closer to being solved than ever before.
Augmented reality (AR) is a huge part of virtual fitting rooms. The concept overlays digital elements onto the real, physical world. In this case, AR puts digital clothes on a user’s image in real time right on their computer or smart phone or tablet, allowing them to “try on” items without actually physically trying them on.
The concept helps apparel sellers as well, because without being able to virtually “try on” an item, a certain percentage of people will always buy three, four, or more sizes of the same item in the same color because they know that they want to get the one that’s going to fit them.
If the concept can add the confidence that the customer is only going to buy one size, the number of returns to the seller has just been significantly reduced, thereby saving them money.
It’s a massive investment that a lot of big-name companies are willing to make. Companies like Walmart, Adidas, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Nike are testing virtual fit tech. And the list goes on...
For all the big promises of virtual fitting room tech, it all comes down to how willing consumers are to actually use it. And as with online shopping in general, younger generations are more likely to use the tech than older ones.
So what’s the major hold up? Well, it’s still sort of a hassle. You have to download the app, do the scans, and make the effort. Plus there are concerns with data privacy and getting people to buy into the accuracy of the technology.
It’s going to be more than just convenient in the future. It’s going to turn into self-expression as well. Think of being able to design and customize your own products. As everything becomes more and more digital, it will just become second nature.
Retailers will be able to build brand loyalty through more personalized shopping experiences. This will drive sales, increase repeat visits, and build a loyal customer base. But retailers need to invest in the right kind of technology that’s easy to use, both for the retailer and for the consumer.
It may sound far-fetched, but it’s happening now. So don’t be surprised if very soon you’re customizing your size and style via augmented reality.