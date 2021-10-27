Mt. Carmel Elementary joined in a nation-wide Rock Your School Day on Thursday, Oct. 21, with students, parents, and faculty all joining in the “Rockin’ at MCES” event.
Classrooms were completely transformed into many different themes and brought learning to a new level.
The MCES Wildcat Rock and Roll band kicked the day off with some music and the day was ready to roll.
Fourth Grade becomes a 3-ring circus
Students have been studying the 3 branches of government: Judicial, Legislative, and the Executive branch. To enhance their learning they visited a 3 Ring Circus in Mrs. McCann’s room! Of course, what’s a circus without Cotton Candy!!
Students in Mrs. Jones’ room fished for math facts. They hung out by the campfire and worked on place value facts. Some students hung out in the tent and worked on pattern work and addition and subtraction. Lastly students enjoyed having a picnic while completing IReady math lessons! S’mores were enjoyed by all!
Students in Mrs. Mowell’s were involved a top secret crime investigation using their inferencing skills. Caution was taken before entering her room as all evidence was considered before determining who was guilty!
What about the MCES ‘underclassmen’
Third-graders spent the day in Space and Jurassic Park.
Second Grader visited The Lion King and learned “everything the light touches can be your kingdom”. They can be anything they want to be.
They also traveled to New Mexico and learned about The Day of the Dead. In math class, they used glow sticks to learn new math skills while glowing in the dark.
First grade visited a Pumpkin Patch and discovered many things about pumpkins.
And, if you give a kindergartener a chance, they will learn AND have fun.
Based on the “If I give a” series by Laura Neumeroff, students rotated classes and worked on games and activities in math and ELA.