Ralph Leroy "Sonny" Adams, Jr., age 80, of Whitesburg, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Serenity House in Morristown, TN. He was a son of the late Ralph and Arti Swisher Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Dorothy "Dot" Adams; and wife, Ruby Price Adams.
He was of the Baptist faith and worked as a Toll and Die maker for Chrysler Corp. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Belinda Williams and husband, Dave, and Joan Adams; grandsons, Kyle Adams, and Collin Williams; sisters, Nancy Campbell, Bev Turner and husband Jim, Annette Hicks and husband Paul, and Jan Warner; brothers, Jon Adams and wife Mary, and Dan Adams and wife Jan; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dan Adams officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow in Courtney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.