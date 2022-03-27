Hawkins County has close to 100 churches, some larger than others. Many have learned during COVID that people across the nation have been anxious and many afraid.
Many of those residents are possibly not as afraid of getting COVID as they are what would happen if COVID got them, because they are not ready for what’s next.
It would be easy to live any way we want, “if” there were no, “what’s next”, but there is. Many Americans seemingly have convinced themselves we die and go into oblivion, but the same God that created us, loved us enough to make a hole deep within us so we will know if we are not ready for the “what’s next”, to enter eternity.
We get to the place in life, especially when we face potential crisis to ask life’s most important questions, (1) where did I come from? (2) why am I here and (3) where am I going when I leave here.
Most Americans have run wide open enjoying busy lifestyles, their work, and the entertainment America has to offer. It is only at times like we have experienced recently with COVID, war-torn cities, and Russia’s attack on the Ukraine that has struck the cord in people’s hearts that life doesn’t last forever. They are beginning to ask, what’s next and am I ready.
Many pastors have been challenged over the last two years to direct messages to these fearful hearts. Small churches with less than 75 in normal attendance learned that by simply using “facebook live” and a cell phone, they might have as many as 500 people watch a service. They are learning many of these viewers are searching for what can ease the fear they experience.
These pastors are relaying that just months after doing facebook-live, they are seeing new people visit, hear their messages, give their lives to Christ and ask to be baptized. I have received texts and emails from many of these little churches that have baptized in creeks and ponds, rivers and lakes and even gotten cattle toughs to use.
Rick Santorum, a former Senator, spoke at a breakfast at the National Religious Broadcasters Conference recently stating he lived a good life, but life never opened up for him until he was introduced by a colleague to Jesus Christ. He said “I was 37 years old, and I had never heard the gospel preached, I say this to all of you preaching the gospel. I heard a lot of gospels being preached, but I had never heard the gospel preached.”
I know that I was challenged by his statement. When we post a video of a message, it is important to include the opportunity for someone seeking, to hear the entire gospel and have an opportunity to find Jesus. I am encouraged to report that most East Tennessee pastors understand the importance of preaching the gospel and giving a full invitation every single week.
The messages we do through Of One Accord seem to have very low viewership compared to many local pastors, but when we post these, we have had people from around the country contact us to report they heard the message and received Christ.
Many local pastors are encouraged and they believe the next great awakening has already begun. One local pastor made the statement, that in the midst of all that seems to be bad, “God might just be opening the greatest opportunity to see people come to Christ that we have seen in decades.”