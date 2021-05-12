Hawkins Schools to offer “high intensity” summer tutoring at select elementary schools

This summer, Hawkins County Schools will partner with the Niswonger Foundation to provide what are called “high-impact” summer courses for students who may be struggling after spending many months out of the classroom due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
The program is called “Niswonger Project on Track.”
Elementary School Supervisor Lori Allen told the Hawkins Co. School Board at their May 6 meeting that the Niswonger Foundation actually reached out to the school system to ask if they would be interested in a partnership.
Allen explained that the program is a “high-dosage, high-impact literacy tutoring program” that is specifically for kindergarten through third-grade students “whose learning has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 since last March.”
An article in Education Week explains that high-impact tutoring, which is also called high-dosage tutoring, “is sustained and regular contact between a tutor and a student over several months, rather than incidentally called up by a student only on occasion.”
The project is based on some preliminary research that estimates the COVID-19 school closures between March and fall of 2020 caused around two-and-a-half times the learning loss students typically experience from a summer break.
The program will break students into small groups to provide this “high-dosage, high-impact” learning. There will be no more than eight students in each session, and each group will work directly with a trained tutor. These groups will meet at least three times per week for at least one hour each time, and the program will be part of the system’s regular summer school curriculum at both Church Hill Elementary and Joseph Rogers Primary. Three tutors will be available at each school.
Allen explained that those particular school sites were chosen because they house the largest number of kindergarten through third-grade students who will attend summer school.
She went on to note that the program has the potential to impact up to 96 students at each school, for a total of 192.
The program will also be offered next fall at some additional school sites.
The Niswonger Foundation will provide the school system with funding for the tutors, site coordinators and the academic material to be used.
“This is a great thing that has been offered to our school system,” Allen told the board. “It’s an amazing opportunity for our students and for us. We’re grateful that Niswonger reached out to offer this to us.”