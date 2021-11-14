Over the last couple of weeks, I have written about the usual beginnings of a very real revival going on all around us and the purpose of these last columns is to help us understand what to look for so we don’t miss it.
Two weeks ago, I wrote about the massive prayer and revival movement that has gone on over the last 50 years in East Tennessee that is very distinctive to any other place in the nation. Then last week I wrote some reminders of how some folks missed the early beginnings of those Awakenings simply because they didn’t know what to look for or expect.
This week, as I finish these questions, we ask, what would it look like when a true awakening begins? We’ve already determined it has to be preceded by prayer but what are the signs an awakening has actually begun?
Think about our region for the last 20 years. People coming to Christ in some rural churches spanned 5-10 years. Pastors will testify, my people rarely came to the altar. Pastors invite members to a prayer meeting and it seemed to fall on deaf ears.
Awakening seems to change all that. I am going to share today, what I have seen and documented with my own eyes. Like the early awakenings, normally there is a catalyst church or revival or tent meeting where God simply breaks out beyond the control of the pastor or organizers.
People attending revival services normally don’t spend a lot of time in prayer but suddenly they have a burden to pray for hours for loved ones out of relationship with God and for the services. I witnessed this at the Voice of Hope Tent Revivals and the East Rogersville Baptist Revival. Rarely is a tent or sanctuary empty. People come as they can but I’ve also witnessed altars full of people praying about 6am in the morning for services to take place that night.
As services begin, empty altars begin to fill up during each service and often spontaneously as soon as the music begins.
Attendees place cards containing the names of loved ones they want to see back in relationship with God, scattered around the altar.
Yet while, revival starts in prayer, the real first fruits of the meetings is God begins to show, those attending, areas of their lives that need to be dealt with and corrected.
The initial nights of meetings find many people, who are being dealt with by the Holy Spirit, making their way to the front to get things right with God. These nights seem to be followed by nights of people either confessing faults to each other or in some cases asking forgiveness, but it also incorporates testimonies of miracles of healed relationships or marriages.
After nights of repentance, it seems friends and family start hearing about what God is doing and come either through invitation or curiosity. Many times in the first service they visit, that person or family member makes their way to the altar and gives their lives to Christ. I’ve seen spiritual counselors overwhelmed as people flock to the front.
Another sure sign of something unusual is when people who have attended church for years, realize they have never had a life-changing encounter with Christ and come to Christ. People in their late years, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s coming to Christ. I’ve seen more than one person in their 90’s make very real emotional decisions for Christ.
Whole families come to Christ. There is something about a “prayed in” move of God that touches people in a way no regular church service seems to be able to do.
In Greeneville at the tent meeting a man wrote down a relatives name on the altar bench which meant he was being prayed for. Weeks passed and this relative came to visit from Kentucky. He accepted an invitation to visit the revival, was convicted of God to give his life to Christ. He made his way to the front to one of six wooden benches which all together contained hundreds of names.
Only focused on his spiritual state, this man cried like a child through this process, but his relative who lived here later saw, his tears had fallen on his own name. What’s the chances?
In 2021, it seems this revival has exploded to many local and regional churches, large and small that is welcoming this move of God. People this summer have sent me photos of people being baptized in creeks and ponds, rivers and lakes and have even brought cattle troughs into their churches.
For a bullet point list of the major prayer and revival efforts email me at OfOneAccord@Yahoo.com- and ask for the Revival List.