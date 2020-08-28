MORRISTOWN -- Walters State Community College conferred 753 associate degrees and technical certificates during a virtual commencement ceremony. Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, shared encouraged the new graduated in a taped commencement speech. The ceremony can be viewed on the college’s YouTube page.
Walters State awarded associate of science degrees (AS), associate of science in teaching degrees (AST), associate of art degrees (AA) and associate of fine arts degrees(AFA) to students planning to transfer to continue their education. Associate of applied science (AAS) and technical certificates (CER) prepare students to enter the workforce immediately following graduation.
Earning a degree from Sneedville was Macy Carlen Reed, AAS Occupational Therapy Assistant.