A few years ago, I served as Chairman of the Board for a Christian, non-profit, pro-life, abortion-alternative ministry to young women. During those years, I had several opportunities to speak and write articles as a representative of that ministry.
At that time, I became aware of Jill Stanek, a nurse who worked for several years at the Christ Hospital and Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, in the suburbs of Chicago. You might have seen her appearance on the O’Reilly Factor in 2001. She chose to work at that hospital partly because of its Christian name, hoping that she would not be required to face some of the moral and ethical dilemmas regarding abortion that some of her cohorts faced in other hospitals. She soon discovered that the Hospital had been performing abortions since 1978. She also learned that the hospital favored a non-surgical abortion method that utilized a drug to induce premature labor in many late-term pregnancies. Most of the babies delivered were quite small but FULLY FORMED and many of them were BORN ALIVE.
One night Jill encountered a nurse who was on her way to a utility room to drop off an aborted but still living baby. The nurse was too busy with other patients to hold the baby until it died. Jill took the baby and held it for nearly an hour until it died. Two other living infants were found naked and left to die that night in the utility room. One was left lying on a cold, hard scale and the other, on the counter at the edge of a sink. Jill was horribly disturbed by the Hospital’s inconsistency with its own mission statement; “The mission of advocate health care is to serve the health needs of individuals, families, and communities through a holistic philosophy rooted in our fundamental understanding of human beings as created in the image of God.”
Lliberal, P.C. spinmeisters habitually change the language so that the horrors of these practices are obscured. Today those procedures are called “induced labor abortions.” But the practice should be called what it is – Baby killing. Partial birth abortions are justified by some sick, convoluted thinking that reasons that, if some portion of the baby’s body still remains in the birth canal, it is not yet born and can be aborted. Whether or not a baby’s brains are vacuumed out prior to a completed birth, or the baby is born alive and left unattended to die, it is none-the-less, infanticide.
Quoting Jill Stanek, “Barack Obama, thought that infanticide was acceptable and voted four times to protect (this barbaric practice).” Every chance he got; Obama opposed the Born-Alive Baby Protection Act.
Now this issue has been thrust back into the forefront of current event politics with the upcoming elections. Today we have a president, Joe Biden, who was chosen by Obama and is an advocate for women’s rights for abortions any time including up to delivery. Does anyone really expect that Joe Biden will uphold the constitutional rights of ALL Americans to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? If Obama was your choice, you have no right to expect that. He has been very clear; you can’t miss it. His choice, then, was a running mate who would support the extermination of unwanted infants. And when asked when he thought human life begins, he dodged the issue on national television, by claiming that the answer to that question was above his pay grade.
Neither Presidents Barack Obama, nor Joe Biden can get a pass on this horrible abomination which some have more aptly called, Obamicide. And now we are hearing the increasing demands for legal abortions into the first few months (or fourth trimester) after birth.
A better and more presidential attitude on this subject was stated by President Ronald Reagan who said, “Abortion is advocated only by persons who have themselves been born.”
