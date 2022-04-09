Cleaning out the contents accumulated over years in our family’s home has not only brought back memories it has made me ask several questions.
The latest question being is there a use for old encyclopedias? Funny what gets you started thinking isn’t it?
Well, of course the replacement for old encyclopedias is the internet. So, I started researching. Did you know that Encyclopedia Britannica’s 2010 version of the 15th edition, which spans 32 volumes and 32,640 pages, was the last printed edition? Since 2011 it has been published exclusively as an online encyclopedia. That makes old printed editions virtually worthless.
There was a big advantage to printed versions, however. Using them didn’t make you subject to computer viruses and hackers! Using the online versions leaves you open to that kind of stuff.
Modern life is fundamentally intertwined with the internet. Nearly every daily task now has opportunity for online integration, and most everyone owns multiple devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, smart watches, smart TVs and more. The more accounts and devices you have online, the greater the potential is for criminals to access your personal information and take advantage of you.
Online safety is important no matter your age or life stage, but there are particular concerns for certain vulnerable groups like children, teenagers and senior citizens.
Parents, if you have children of any age, you need a strategy for how to keep your kids safe online. The internet can be a great tool for learning and entertainment, but children should only look at age-appropriate images, videos and information.
Parental controls and content filters are a great place to start. Search engines have “safe search” features for filtering objectionable content, and there are even special search engines for kids. Cell phones also have parental control options and apps to help parents keep kids safe while online. Unfortunately, some hackers and online predators find ways to bypass filters and censorship efforts.
Some content that appears to be designed for children may have hidden disturbing violent or sexual content. When it doubt, be cautious. Watch videos before children are allowed to watch them, and be wary of games with built-in chat functions. Encourage your children to avoid talking to strangers online, and make sure they’re aware of online dangers. There’s no need to be paranoid, just take basic safety precautions, monitor your children’s internet usage and talk to them about how to stay safe online.
As kids grow up, they will use the internet without direct supervision. I encourage parents to continue having conversations about cybersecurity and online safety in order to ensure teenagers are creating healthy internet habits. Here are some quick internet safety tips for teens:
• Limit Technology Use. Use an app to monitor and restrict phone, tablet and computer use. Similar apps exist for Apple and Android phones and other devices.
• Keep Devices Out of Bedrooms. If computers, phones and tablets are allowed only in common areas in the house, it’s easier to monitor usage. You could implement a rule that all family members, including parents, charge their devices in the kitchen or living room overnight. It would benefit you, too! Studies have shown that limiting screen usage before bed increases sleep quality.
• Talk About the Internet. Teenagers should feel comfortable going to their parents or guardians with concerns about things they see online. Try to be open with your kids about the dangers of the internet, and let them know you’re there to help and protect them.
• Prepare Them For the Future. As youngsters, children depend on their parents and guardians to provide protection and advice, but parents should also prepare their children for independence. Talk to children about things like responsible banking, password safety and data protection.
Teenagers and young adults may be more susceptible to certain types of online scams, like student loan forgiveness scams. Protecting kids online starts with teaching foundational internet safety tips at a young age.
Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to online scams and hoaxes. Scammers take advantage of seniors because many seniors have a lifetime’s worth of savings, home equity and other valuable assets. Studies have shown that older Americans are less likely to report fraud because they may not know how to report a scam or they may be ashamed about being the victim of a scam. In order to prevent scams against the elderly, we want to make sure seniors and their loved ones and caregivers are aware of common cybersecurity best practices and tips for staying safe online.
Some seniors become victims of elder financial abuse, which occurs when an individual misuses their privileged access to an older person’s financial information. Instead of helping them manage their money and make wise decisions, the financial abuser will perhaps steal money and use it for their own gain.
Some scammers also manipulate seniors with family emergency scams. In a family emergency scam, an imposter chooses a victim and contacts them, claiming to be their grandchild or other loved one. These scammers usually say they’re in trouble, in jail, in the hospital, or in a foreign country, and they need money right away. These imposters may be very convincing, using personal family information to fool their victims.
Of course the ultimate way of not being taken advantage of would be to go back to using that set of encyclopedias on your shelf. The only time you would have gotten taken advantage of on those is if you bought them from a door-to-door salesman but we won’t talk about that right now.