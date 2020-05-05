Local fire departments respond to grease fire at Mel’s Riverside Bar and Grill

Around 3 p.m. May 5, local emergency crews responded to a grease fire at Mel’s Riverside Bar and Grill.
Though the fire was contained and no injuries were reported, the restaurant sustained smoke damage in the kitchen and will be closed for repairs until further notice.
“Today, we sustained some damage due to a fire in our kitchen,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. “Thankfully, no one was hurt and everyone is okay. However, we will need some time to clean up and make repairs, so we will be temporarily closed until further notice. We are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”
Units responded from Persia, Striggersville and Bulls Gap VFD as well as Hawkins Co. EMS, Hawkins Co. EMA and Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department.
