SNEEDVILLE — With uncertainty hanging in the air for this year’s football season, the Hancock County Indians are preparing and anxious to take the field.
The team had hoped to begin the season with an Aug. 21 home game vs. Cosby, however, due to complications from the novel coronavirus, Hancock County had to shut down its school system for two weeks. That shutdown extended to the school’s football program.
The Indians had a 3-7 record last year, with three of the losses close heartbreakers. Head Coach Brandon Gibbs said some of the losses were from giving up big plays. “This year we’ve got to keep things in front of us and not give up big plays,” he said.
Gibbs stated that this will be the youngest team he’s ever coached.
The Indians lost several seniors from last season, including some of the team’s leaders. There are nine freshmen on the roster this year, and Gibbs predicts that three or four of them could be starters. The Indians return only three starters on offense and four on defense.
Gibbs said he has been impressed with the freshmen; “they are good kids, willing to compete.”
Several seniors are poised to have outstanding seasons.
Quarterback Devon Blevins returns from a rib injury that caused him to miss much of last season. Coach Gibbs said that Blevins is the team’s top returning passer, rusher and tackler as the starting strong safety. Gibbs added that Blevins is excited about the season, put a lot of work in on his own, and is a little faster and stronger. Blevins has taken on the responsibility of being a senior and is trying “to step up and be a leader, we are a much younger team than last year”.
Blevins added that he thinks the Indians may pass more; “last year the team could power over people, this year we’re a younger team. Gibbs has noticed the maturity in his quarterback, saying, “Devin is putting the team on his shoulders and has improved as a leader”.
Blevins said his goal for the team is to return to the playoffs.
Gibbs said that Tyler Gibson is the team’s top lineman. He will play some at guard and center. Gibbs said the Gibson “is quick off the ball we can get a push from him.”
Gabe Turner will be switching to tailback after spending his career at wide receiver. Gibbs said that Turner “has some speed and can be explosive. He’s a little bigger and stronger than last year.” Turner knows playing tailback is a big responsibility and said one of his goals at his new position is to “hold on to the ball.” Coach Gibbs said that Turner has been really dedicated, so much that he may have been at the stadium even more than himself.
Sam Tabler returns from injury for his senior season. He started as a freshman and sophomore but missed several games as a junior. He said he is “ready to come back stronger than ever.”
Cameron Davis started at defensive end last year and returns for his senior season, Coach Gibbs Davis should be the team’s top pass rusher.
The defense lost all the starting linebackers to graduation Coach Gibbs said that junior Jarod Bolden will be the starting middle linebacker, making the calls on defense. He was the first linebacker off the bench last season. The secondary will be anchored by strong safety Devon Blevins. Gibbs said that Blevins is good at filling the gaps and making open-field tackles.
The Indians coaching staff is made up of Gibbs and assistants David Smith and Phil Blevins.
The Indians have had to scramble to put a schedule together, as they had to cancel three games with Virginia schools, as VA schools are not planning to play due to covid 19.
Currently, the Indians plan to play Unaka and Cumberland Gap twice each this season.
