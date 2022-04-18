A Church Hill man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at the head of his child’s grandfather, Hawkins County Commissioner Dawson Fields, during a domestic dispute Saturday night.
Around 8:34 p.m. Saturday HCSO Deputy Casey Carter was dispatched to 211 Dodge Drive in Rogersville to a dispute involving a firearm.
Kathy Fields told Deputy Carter she had received a call from her grandson who stated that he couldn’t awaken his parents, Brittany Fields and Austin Shane Jones, 28, 354 Payne ridge Road, Church Hill.
Kathy Fields arrived at 211 Dodge Drive where the child opened the door, but couldn’t let her in because it was chained.
When Kathy yelled for Brittany or Austin to come to the door, Austin allegedly stated he had a gun and would kill her if she came inside. Brittany later allowed Kathy to retrieve the child.
The child’s grandfather, Commissioner Dawson Fields, arrived a short time later. Kathy reported to the HCSO that Austin began arguing after Dawson arrived. She stated that Austin then punched Dawson and a fight broke out.
Deputy Carter reported that another witness, Connor Burke, heard the altercation and went inside to break it up. Witnesses stated that after Austin was separated he went into another room and returned with a handgun, which he “chambered” and pointed at Dawson’s head.
Witnesses stated that Burke and Kathy were behind Dawson at the time in the line of fire, but Brittany stepped between them and the gun, and Austin dropped it.
Austin told Deputy Carter he never grabbed a gun, and that it got knocked under a sink while they were fighting. When asked if he “chambered” the gun and pointed it, Austin reportedly replied that he “didn’t have any bullets anyway”.
Austin Shane Jones was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Monday morning.