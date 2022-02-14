Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love and romance.
Take a trip to one of these romantic-sounding places for a lovely Valentine’s celebration.
Lovejoy, Georgia
Lovejoy is in Clayton County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta. It’s home to around 7,000 people and was the site of what remains of the Hollywood set of Tara from the movie production of “Gone With the Wind.” It is also the hometown of Kokomo Arnold, a blues singer and guitarist; Jocasta Odom, a reality TV presenter; and NFL wide receiver Preston Williams.
Valentine, Nebraska
The county seat of Cherry County, Nebraska, Valentine is home to about 2,000 people. It was founded in 1882 and is named for Nebraska Rep. Edward K. Valentine. It participates in an annual program where pieces of mail can be sent to the post office to be remailed with a special Valentine’s Day postmark and verse.
Romance, Arkansas
This unincorporated community is in White County, Arkansas, about halfway between Rose Bud and El Paso. It’s home to about 1,700 people and several creeks, including Bad Luck Creek.
Love, Arizona
A town in La Paz County in western Arizona, Love is named for World War I soldier Ernest Love, who died in France.
Chocolate Bayou, Texas
This Brazoria County, Texas, community is located along the Gulf Coast of the Lonestar State. It’s near a bayou of the same name and was originally part of a land grant to Stephen F. Austin and James Franklin Perry.
Diamond, Oregon
This tiny town is in Harney County in the western part of the state, south of Malheur Lake. It was originally settled in the 1870s and named from a diamond-shaped branding iron used by a local rancher.
Rose, New York
A town of 2,300 people, Rose is named after Robert S. Rose, an early Wayne County landowner. The town is in upstate New York west of Syracuse and was originally settled in 1805.
Heart, Arkansas
Near the Missouri line in northern Arkansas, Heart is an unincorporated community near the junction of Lick Creek and the South Fork Spring River.
Lover, Pennsylvania
Located in Washington County in the southwest corner of the state, Lover is a small unincorporated community.