After three lonnnnnng months, The Rogersville Review/Hancock Co. Eagle offices in Rogersville will be re-opening soon to our walk-in customers, and I say whoohoo! ... bring it on!!!
We have missed seeing the smiling faces of all of you ... our friends, neighbors, advertisers and subscribers!
The decision to close to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus was made by our corporate office back in March, as did many others.
I realize that life, as we all knew it, changed drastically back in the early spring with all of the lockdowns, shutdowns, and “social distancing” (are you as tired of hearing that term as I am???), but as I have said to many over that time period, we have to be careful yes, and use common sense, yes, but we cannot, we must not succomb to the notion that we must life forever as germophobic recluses.
Our corporate owners have thankfully given the green light to reopen our office on MONDAY, JULY 6, at 9 a.m., but with corporate-mandated restrictions, so when you visit us please remember that the safety rules are in place for your protection and ours.
All visitors/customers will be asked to wear a mask while inside the office. If you don’t have one, that’s OK, we will have a supply of FREE masks on a table by the front door for your use, along with an automatic dispenser of hand sanitizer for those who want it. We must also ask you to keep at least six feet between yourself and any others in the office.
It’s definitely been a long, hard spring, and I for one am glad to see that everything is re-opening and, hopefully, that we are returning to some semblance of normalcy.
Our business here has been experiencing losses and we have been affected by the COVID-related disruptions in every facet of our lives, as have most of yours. But, through it all, we have — with your continued support! — managed to keep our heads above water.
I am one who chooses to see the glass as “half full” rather than “half empty”, and I firmly believe the spirit of good ol’ American capitalism, determination, and that frontier “we will survive” attitude of early explorers like Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett, and the gutsy determination of people today who refuse to bow to or be beaten by this nasty “bug” will get us through this mess.
All of us here look forward to welcoming you into our office again in just a matter of days, so please, come on by!
For the time being, we are still on “reduced” hours of operation, though — Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. — 3 :30 p.m., and 9 a.m. until noon on Friday — so please keep that in mind if you are planning an in-person visit.
Again, THANK YOU, to all of you, with whom we have shared being in the same “COVID-19 boat” for the past three months.
There is a light at the end of what was a very dark tunnel and, Good Lord willing (!!), we all hope and pray it ain’t no train!
