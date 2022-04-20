As the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen begin to look towards budget season, they will soon meet with representatives from First Tennessee Development District to discuss potential paving and sewer projects.
The BMA also has a budget planning workshop scheduled for May 2 during which financial plans will begin to come together.
At the April 11 BMA meeting, City Recorder Pam Mullins read a prepared list of potential expenditures that the BMA has considered over the past few months and might include within the 2022-2023 budget.
These included an additional service vehicle, a new dump trailer, potentially relocating or just repaving the basketball courts at the RiverFront park, an extensive paving project, and an extensive sewer line extension project, and the construction of a sewer drip system.
“The one we’ve got can’t keep up, and we need two,” Jarnigan said of the dump trailer.
Some of these projects may be paid for through federal grant money, some may be paid for with town funds, and some may be put off for future years.
Though no official decisions have been made, the board has previously discussed using the approximately $1.2 million in combined federal infrastructure and COVID stimulus funding for the sewer and paving projects.
The anticipated sewer line extension would bring sewer services to the proposed residential development on Sandidge Hollow Road and possibly the Johnson Estates neighborhood. This project would also extend the sewer line to Highway 11-W and possibly as far as Pizza Plus.
Mayor Merrell Graham noted that extending sewer service to Highway 11-W would possibly encourage more tax-generating businesses to take up residence in the area.
In regard to paving, Graham noted in February that the Stewart Landings subdivision has the greatest need at this time.
“We’ve done some work at Stewart Landing, but there’s still a lot of work to be done there,” Graham said at the time. “It will take a lot of money, but that’s something we can take a look at. Whether we do more work there or the entire subdivision, that’s up in the air.”
The board is also still considering purchasing land to construct a new sewer drip system to reduce sewer treatment expenses. This project would require the installation of a septic tank to serve the town’s entire sewer system, as well as a large fill bed.
Building Inspector Vince Pishner told the board that around 10 to 12 acres of land would be needed for the project.
Additionally, Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnigan noted that the board has considered selling the town’s old garbage truck and putting those earnings towards the purchase of a new Hotbox.
He further noted that Hawkins Co. School Board currently owes the town “beaucoups of money,” for unpaid sewer services because. When these funds are recovered, the town will consider the purchase of a new backhoe.