JOHNSON CITY — Health Departments in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville have modified their COVID-19 testing hours effective June 15, 2020.
Church Hill Health Department:
247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill
Testing is Monday-Friday, 10-11 a.m.
Phone: 423-357-5341
Rogersville Health Department:
201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville
Testing is Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
Phone: 423-272-7641
Hancock County Health Department:
178 Willow Street, Sneedville
Testing is Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m.
423-733-2228
The Health Departments will conduct nasal swab collection for testing for COVID-19. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.
Those seeking testing should call their local health department Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.