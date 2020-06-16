JOHNSON CITY — Health Departments in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville have modified their COVID-19 testing hours effective June 15, 2020.

Church Hill Health Department:

247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill

Testing is Monday-Friday, 10-11 a.m.

Phone: 423-357-5341

Rogersville Health Department:

201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville

Testing is Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.

Phone: 423-272-7641

Hancock County Health Department:

178 Willow Street, Sneedville

Testing is Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m.

423-733-2228

The Health Departments will conduct nasal swab collection for testing for COVID-19. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.

Those seeking testing should call their local health department Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for further information.

