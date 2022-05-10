The Hawkins County Board of Education’s three student representatives for the 2021-22 school year will each be off to college after graduation, with two studying engineering and one studying radiology.
On Thursday the BOE honored Henry Brooks from Cherokee, Mason Livesay from Clinch, and Reagan Skelton from Volunteer for their efforts and contribution to the board over the past school year.
All three were presented a plaque and invited to address the board about their future plans.
They were introduced Thursday by BOE vice-chairman Debbie Shedden who launched the student representative program in 2011.
“They were invited to come and sit with us monthly at our meetings and share their viewpoints occasionally, and their thoughts and concerns throughout the year about the school system,” Shedden said.
Skelton told the Board she plans on attending ETSU where she will study radiology. She thanked the board and everyone else who played a role in her education.
“I want to thank Hawkins County Schools for providing me the past 13 years of my education,” Skelton said. “I want to thank every teacher I’ve had elementary through high school for all they’ve done for me, and for making me the person and student I am today. I want to thank my principal, Dr. Sturgill, for how involved he is with the student body, and always being someone who will talk to you about anything. That’s so important. People don’t realize how much he does, and I want to thank him for that.”
Brooks said he will study engineering at the University of Tennessee.
“I really appreciate this opportunity to be here,” he told the board. “It’s been very valuable.”
Livesay said he will attend ETSU and study engineering. He thanked the board of letting him be a part of this experience.
Student BOE reps are required to be a senior, score 19 or better average on their ACT, maintain a 3.0 or better GPA, have no discipline referrals, no more than five absence per school year, earn three faculty recommendations, and they must turn in a petition signed by 15 more more fellow students.
Shedden said the BOE will be introduced to the 2022-23 student reps at the June meeting.