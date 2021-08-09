Mount Carmel to begin 20 year plan to repair out-of-compliance sewer plant

Mount Carmel will soon begin the first Phase of a 20-year plan to repair the town’s ailing sewer plant.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from Engineer Dean Helstrom of Vaughan and Melton at their July 22 meeting, who explained that this plan will be broken into phases.
This 20-year plan came after the BMA voted in January of 2020 to authorize the engineering firm to conduct a $25,000 study of the sewer treatment plant to lay out a plan for improvements.
The first phase, which could take up to three years to complete, is broken down into two parts with phase 1a estimated to cost $1.9 million and phase 2a $3.5 million. The total 20-year plan is estimated to cost $17 million.
The BMA authorized the engineering firm to begin phase 1a right away, and they will pay for this from the town’s reserve funds. Helstrom noted that this phase wouldn’t be ready to advertise for bids for around six months.
City Manager Mike Housewright explained that phase 1a “addresses some major deficiencies” and is a “small and significant step towards where we need to be.” Though many of these violations will be corrected through this phase, some will have to wait until phase 1b.
Phase 1a will include Headworks (mechanical screen and compactor, piping and valves); Anoxic Basins (Primary Clarifier Retrofit) mixers and controls; Sanitary Sewer GIS Map; Site Work grading; concrete demolition/tank cleaning; electrical; metal fabrication; and painting.
The board also authorized Vaughan and Melton to apply for the State Revolving Fund Program to pay for phase 1b, though Housewright explained that the town won’t be ready for this phase for 18-24 months.
Helstrom explained that, since Mount Carmel’s sewer plant has been notified that portions are out of compliance with state regulations, it will be more likely to receive funding from the Revolving Fund Program.
As the town moves forward with the next phases in the 20-year plan, Helstrom explained that they will continue to look into and apply for potential funding opportunities.
Regionalization looks “less likely”
In February of this year, Mount Carmel actually entered into discussions with Church Hill and Kingsport about a partnership to treat the city’s sewage.
Though Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal turned down the partnership, Housewright told the board at their July meeting that discussions with Kingpsort are still ongoing, though regionalization is looking “less likely.”
“One of the reasons that we chose to break phase one into two parts is that we could not fund a $4.4 million project at this time (for the entire phase),” Housewright said. “We would have to take on debt. In conversation with Kingsport--those conversations are still ongoing and they are still very friendly--but the likelihood of regionalization is looking less likely. If we were to take on debt, because we have very little now, that takes regionalization off the table.”
Out of compliance
City Manager Mike Housewright told the Review back in 2020 that the problem with the treatment plant involves a portion that stopped working several years ago. This particular portion is designed to remove solids from the waste when it first enters the treatment plant.
Though this portion of the sewer plant is not functioning, Housewright explained that the water that is released to the public is still clean, as the rest of the plant simply has to work harder to make up for the broken portion.
“Everybody that’s sitting in this room was not the people that put this town in the situation that it’s in,” Helstrom told the board. “What you have to do is look at how you are going to move this city from a reactionary to a proactive system moving forward.”
Helstrom’s 153-page report on the system notes that the plant was initially constructed in the early 1980’s but has “seen very few improvements or upgrades” over the years “despite the area growth and the the corrosive nature of sanitary wastewater.”
The report further explained that the “collection system is not well mapped electronically, and the system does not have a recent comprehensive sanitary sewer evaluation. Most of the sanitary sewer pump stations need immediate repairs to comply with current industry standards and permit compliance...Heavy corrosion due to the harsh sewer environment and age of the units is evident throughout the system.”
The following deficiencies were also identified at the wastewater treatment plant:
Plant does not have mechanical screening for solids removal. The manual bar screens require frequent attention and are not able to handle the influent loading conditions.
The primary clarifier mechanisms are out of service in both basins.
One of the two secondary clarifiers is out of service.
The plant does not have sufficient equipment redundancy to cover for equipment repairs, routine maintenance and service, and other emergency situations.
The facility has several active notices of violation that will need immediate attention to eliminate further enforcement actions.
Plant maintenance appears to be limited or overdue. Staff limitations and lack of enough budget support are the main contributing factors to the operation and maintenance status of the facility.
The report notes, however, that the wastewater treatment plant capacity does appear to be enough for the projected 20-year growth of the town.