KINGSPORT – UETHDA and Head Start this week announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program for locations in Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children/adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability served at:
SNEEDVILLE — 216 Harrison Street, 423-733-8132;
CHURCH HILL — 1006 North Central Avenue, 423-272-6184;
CHURCH HILL — 1115 Goshen Valley Road, 423-863-1003;
ROGERSVILLE — 400 Fugate Street, 423-272-6325; and,
SURGOINSVILLE — 3327 US 11 W, 423-345-3527.
Participation is limited to those persons who meet USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines for July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
For more information, visit www.uethda.org.