ROGERSVILLE — The Lunch Box is again sponsoring the 2020 Summer Food Service Progra.m. which is administered in Tennessee by the Department of Human Services under an agreement with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge or discrimination and the child must be present to pick up the meal. Due to the restrictions on closed contact, the meals will be available for pickup only.
Beginning June 1 and going through July 31, meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Walk-In
Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main Street, Rogersville / 11 a.m. – 12 noon
Bus #1 Route
• Arrowhead/Brown Drive, 2013 Brown Drive / 11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
• Terrace Apartments, 801 W Broadway / 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.
• Locust, Trent Lane / 12 – 12:20 p.m.
• Harmon Drive, Harmon Street / 12:30 – 12:50 p.m.
• Swift Park, Hasson Street / 1 – 1:20 p.m.
• Fugate Hill, 623 Watterson Street / 1:30 – 1:50 p.m.
• Rogersville City Park at Pool Parking Lot, 331 Park Blvd / 2 – 2:30 p.m.
Bus #2 Route
• Stoney Point MHP, 2901 Main Street, Surgoinsville / 11 – 11:20 a.m.
• Stroupe Court Apartments, Stroupe Court, Church Hill / 11:35 – 11:55 a.m.
• Rolling Hill MHP, 4733 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill /12:10 – 12:30 p.m.
• Cross Roads MHP, 233 Payne Ridge Road, Church Hill / 12:40 – 1:00 p.m.
• Church Hill Pool, 424 Lane Street, Church Hill /1:10 – 1:40 p.m.
• Country Lane, 152-162 Country Lane, Surgoinsville /1:50 – 2:10 p.m.
Drop-Off
• Hawkins Co. Boys and Girls Club Members, 1604 E. Main Street / 11 a.m. – 12 noon
Anyone who wishes to donate funds to the Lunch Box may drop off at Of One Accord, 306 E. Main Street, Rogersville, TN 37857 or mail to OOA Lunch Box, P.O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857.
For further information, persons may call or come by OOA during normal business hours.
