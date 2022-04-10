Why did you decide to run for this office?
The reason I decided to run after I watched what was going on in the last four years was that it was somewhat embarrassing.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I went to St Clair Elementary School when it was k-8 under the late Charles Bacon Then went to Bulls Gap High School till I departed in 1978 and got my GED in 1982. I worked for Chilli Sanders on his farm till I went to Hawkins County Hospital and worked as a Security guard. I was hired in 1983 under the Late Lee Justice as a reserve deputy then was hired full time in 1984, I graduated Donelson Police Academy in 1985.
Since then I have worked for then Sheriff Ken Russell, Retired Sheriff Wayne Clevenger. During my service under Retired Sheriff Wayne Clevenger and now Sheriff Ronnie Lawson I worked Patrol, SWAT Team Member and K-9 Handler which my Partner was Magic.
I have attended many Schools and Advance Schools to assist me in my career. In 1997 I was hired at Rogersville fire department to Dispatch for the fire and Police Department.I was later assigned By the late Larry Lawson to go back on Patrol for the town of Rogersville as a Patrolman in which I retired in 2017. During my time at Rogersville I was assigned to patrol, SRO for Rogersville City School for approx five years then Promoted to Detective by Chief Doug Nelson.
After Retiring in August 2017 I went back to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 1, 2017 under our Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and I was assigned to be a SRO in which I worked Keplar, Mcpheeters Bend, Cherokee High School, Joseph Rogers Elementary School and filled in at other schools across Hawkins County.
On September 1, 2020 I was Promoted to Detective by Sheriff Lawson. In May 1982 I was Hired by Rogersville Fire Chief Bill Henderson as a firefighter for the city of Rogersville in which I am still a Firefighter. and an Instructor. In 1988 I assisted the late Mayor Ima Justice of Bulls Gap start up a Police Department.
I was a member of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad for many years. I was a Constable approx 10 years ago for District 7 before resigning so I could watch my Daughter in Sports and go on to play College Basketball. I am a Charter member of the Hawkins County Haz-Mat Team in which I assisted other members starting up a Haz-Mat team for Hawkins County in which I am a Hazmat Technician.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
In hopes to help get the Public safety what they need to keep them safe from future events and have the right training and equipment they need and get the Radio system Fixed before someone gets badly hurt or killed.
Also get the pay up so we will stop losing great men and women in Hawkins County to other Departments. We are just a training ground and losing a lot of money.Our roads are like every other county.They are in bad shape but they are going to have to be fixed.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am not the best and most qualified candidate. The best candidate is at home and he/she should have been on the ballot to run for this office. I am just going to do the best I can do if elected and everyone will have a voice.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
My Name is Joey Maddox and I am running for District 7 commissioner. I wish I could create magic but I cannot do it but with the Help of the Great people of District 7 and input maybe we can get things done. I am not a perfect person and never have been.
I have made plenty of mistakes in my life and I wish I could change things but I cannot look back,and have to move forward.I am Married to Michelle Seymore Maddox who is a Registered Nurse and we have one Daughter Christina. She is married to Wesley Vaughn and we have two Precious Grandsons Maddox Cooper and Colton Lee which are the world to us.
Me and my wife are members of Mckinney’s Chapel Baptist Church. My Mom and Dad are Carmel and Mary Ann Maddox. Like I said I have made plenty of mistakes in my life and I am not perfect.
I will do the best I can do if elected and you will have your voice heard. In my years of service and training I have seen what is going on and with my experience I think I can help make a change. We are in this together. Enough is Enough.