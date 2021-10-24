On Oct. 13, Council 8860 held a Silver Rose ceremony at St. Henry Catholic Church in Rogersville.
Coordinating the event was Council Warden Stephen Derosia with Michael Opiela DD20, and Ron Campbell participating in the ceremony.
Following the ceremony Mass was held with Rev. Fr. Bartholomew Okere (TN KoFC Chaplain) presiding.
What is the Silver Rose?
As Past Supreme Knight of Columbus, Carl Anderson stated in his introduction of the Silver Rose, we think in terms of ‘One Life, One Rose,’ it is most appropriate that we turn to Our Lady of Guadalupe who made known her will through Juan Diego and the miracle of the roses.”
Early on a cold Saturday morning (Dec. 9, 1531), Juan Diego, baptized into the faith as an adult in 1523, was on his way to assist at Mass about 2.5 miles from Tlatleloco, where there was a church. Suddenly he heard beautiful music and a woman’s voice calling to him from the top of Tepeyac Hill. At the top he saw a beautiful woman who revealed that she was the Blessed Virgin Mary. She instructed him to visit the bishop to tell him that a temple should be built in her honor at the base of the hill.
Juan Diego immediately went to Bishop Juan de Zumarraga, who received him kindly but was reluctant to believe the story. Juan Diego returned to the hill to report his failure. The Lady told him to return to the bishop repeating the request.
On Sunday (Dec. 10) Juan Diego returned to the bishop who – after many questions – said he needed a sign before believing that it was really Our Lady who had appeared. Juan Diego relayed the message to the Lady who told him to come back on the next day, and she would fulfill his request. On Monday (Dec. 11), however, the uncle of Juan Diego became gravely ill, so he was unable to return to Tepeyac.
After a day of fruitlessly searching for someone to help his uncle, Juan Diego told him that he would bring a priest the next morning, so his uncle could make his confession and die at peace. Very early Tuesday morning (Dec. 12), rushing toward Tlatleloco to find a priest, he passed Tepeyac Hill. Thinking it better not to let the Lady interrupt his errand of mercy, he decided to go around the other side of the hill. But the Lady came down the hill to meet him.
After listening to his explanation for not keeping the appointment, she told him that his uncle would not die of the sickness and that he was healthy. (That same morning, the Lady appeared to his uncle and cured him.) Juan Diego was greatly relieved. The Lady told him to go to the top of the hill and gather the flowers he would find there. Upon arrival at the top, he found in the frozen earth a miraculous garden of roses not native to the area. He gathered some and then brought them to the Lady, who arranged them in his cloak. She told him to take them to the bishop as the sign he had requested.
When Juan Diego arrived in front of the bishop, he opened his cloak, and the roses fell to the floor. At that moment, they both discovered something even more wondrous: a remarkable portrait of Our Lady was imprinted on the coarse fabric of the cloak.
In 1946, Pope Pius XII declared Our Lady of Guadalupe Patroness of the Americas, and in 1990, St. John Paul II beatified Juan Diego. On July 31, 2002, the late Holy Father visited Mexico City and declared sainthood of Blessed Juan Diego. Today the Feast Day of St. Juan Diego is Dec. 9. The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated on Dec. 12, and the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is still celebrated and visited by pilgrims year-round.