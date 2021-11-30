Employees at TVA’s John Sevier Combined Cycle Plant are working hard this fall not only to provide power for the Tennessee Valley, but also to give back to their local community as well.
Workers at the plant held a non-perishable food drive from Oct. 29 through Nov. 16. The employees contributed more than 3,500 pounds of boxed and canned goods to be distributed by Of One Accord Ministry’s food pantries to the local community.
“One of the long-standing traditions for TVA is the mission of giving to the people we serve,” said Robin Gladson, a business support representative at JSCC and one of the food drive organizers. “This is one way we can share our blessing to those less fortunate.”
Sheldon Livesay with Of One Accord Ministry said the TVA employees’ effort came just in time to help provide more than 1,100 Christmas food boxes that will serve families there in Hawkins County. Livesay said some of the local families this food will be going to are desperately in need this year.
“We are so grateful to be the recipients of food drives like this one from TVA this time of year,” Livesay said. “We certainly don’t take these employees at TVA for granted. There is a giant effort involved in putting together a food drive like this, and we thank them for their support.”
The Thanksgiving food boxes were distributed Nov. 20, Livesay said. Applications for Christmas food boxes are now available at The Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville and Emergency Services in Church Hill.
John Sevier Combined Cycle Plant, located on 750 acres beside the Holston River near Rogersville, Tenn., began commercial operation on April 30, 2012.
The plant design allows use of natural gas or no. 2 fuel oil for simple cycle combustion turbine/generator operation with a summer capacity of 490 megawatts, or combined cycle operation with a capacity of 871 MW.
The ability to run either in combined cycle or simple cycle mode provides voltage stability and reliability to the northeast region of the TVA system.