Eugenia C. Wolfe, age 98 of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Orchard View Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Hickory Cove Baptist Church. Mrs. Wolfe was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Wolfe; parents, Leo and Ida Smith Brockmann; granddaughter, Kim Payne; sister, Margaret Thompson; brothers, Leo Brockmann and C.W. Brockmann.
She is survived by her daughter, Golda Jean Henry of Rogersville; son, George Bert Payne and wife, Anita Faye of Semmes, AL; grandchildren, George Henry, Scottie Henry, Randy Henry, Bert Payne, Jr. and Chris Payne; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Highland Cemetery.
