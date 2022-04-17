“He is Risen” has become the three words that has energized and unified Christians for 2,000 years. For those searching for answers in a world seeming to fall apart, this Jesus can give a supernatural peace and calm, offering victory over fears and questions. According to the Bible, Jesus not only offers answers about the brokenness of the world we live in, but settles forever the questions all of us have about, where did I come from, why am I here and where am I going when I leave here.
Those words, He is Risen, focus on the life of God Himself, who the Bible says, loved His creation enough to send His son to earth, through a miraculous virgin birth, to pay a sin-debt. Resurrection Sunday, which on our calendar says Easter, is God’s “love-story” that is written just to you. It is the story that says, you are not hidden or forgotten.
There used to be a restaurant in Church Hill called The Mountaineer. The restaurant was famous for their food and for a stack of free flyers next to their check out station that made the statement “You Are Somebody, Cause God Don’t Make No Junk”.
Jesus is certainly set aside from all religious leaders that are worshipped around the world. I spent 2 weeks once with football star Tim Tebow’s father who was a missionary. We ministered together overseas and Brother Bob would tell folks, “a dead man can’t help you, (speaking of other world leaders). You can spend lots of money and go to their graves, but you might as well save your money and go to your local cemetery.” Jesus validifies, He is the Christ, the Messiah, the Savior, He defeated death and the grave. His grave is empty. “He is Risen”.
There were many accounts of Jesus being seen of followers after his resurrection but a Jewish Pharisee named Saul, who became a follower of Jesus, reported in a letter to Corinth that Jesus was seen at one time by 500 people. His resurrection is validified.
According to the Bible, the first man Adam brought sin into the world and everyone born after Adam is separated from God because of this sin. Paul wrote that one man brought sin into the world and it would take one man who could live without sin to restore man’s relationship with God. The problem was no human could fulfill that task because we are born separated. The Bible gives God’s strategy in John 3:16, God loved us, His creation, so much, He gave His only son (Jesus) that whosoever believed in Him would not end life separated, but be restored to God and receive victory now and eternally with God when we die.
Jesus then, was God’s son, born to Mary, a little virgin Jewish girl. Jesus lived 30 years before beginning a 3 year ministry, but during His entire life He never sinned. He allowed Himself to be captured and crucified on Passover, a very significant day in Jewish Culture. The key was Jesus took the sins of the world on himself when He died, past, present and future.
If that were the end of the story, there would be no hope. But God validified Jesus claim to be God’s son by overcoming death. According to Christian faith, those that put their belief in Christ and become His followers receive a transformational change in their heart and perspective. Resurrection Sunday focus on the entire story of who Jesus is and God’s great love for us, His creation. He forgives and cancels all sins when we ask Him and become His followers.
After being seen by witnesses for 40 days after His resurrection, according to Biblical accounts, Jesus gathered His followers together, gave some final instructions and physically ascended upwards out of sight where He sits in Heaven hearing the prayers of His followers and is constantly at work answering them.
Dr. James Allen wrote,” twenty centuries have come and gone. Today, Jesus is the central figure of the human race and the leader of mankind’s progress, All the armies that have ever marched. All the navies that have ever sailed. All the parliaments that have ever sat. All the kings that ever reigned put together have not affected the life of mankind on earth as powerfully as that one solitary life.”
Time itself is split recognizing the fact Jesus was born 2,022 years ago. When we say something happened 400 BC or when we write our checks dated April 2022, we are recognizing the importance of Jesus life individually, nationally and globally.
I invite each of you to find and attend a church service of your choice this Easter to experience the “joy” of celebrating “Resurrection” Sunday with your family. From this writer, I would add that whatever is your question in life- Jesus Christ is your answer.