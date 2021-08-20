Hawkins Schools consider centralized technical learning center

Hawkins County Schools is looking into creating a centralized technical education center that would be located in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained that the school would house some of the larger, in-demand CTE (Career and Technology Education) programs. The ultimate goal would be to house it adjacent to the Phipps Bend branch of Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Though the project is still in the very early stages of planning, Hixson plans to bring the idea before the Industrial Development Board sometime the next few months to see if they would be interested in collaborating.
“What we could do is have a middle and high school centralized program that would start training kids pretty early on with the necessary skills to enter the workforce well prepared,” Hixson told the Review. “Then, if they wanted to go on and get additional training, we would be right next to TCAT, so they can continue that seamlessly.”
He added, “It could afford us the option of working with the industries out there and providing the necessary training for their new hires. There’s a lot we could do if we had an instructional facility out there.”
CTE students would still take entry-level courses at their respective high schools and then take their more specialized courses at the training center.
“For those students who really want to make a go at (a CTE skill) and gain as much as they could while in high school, they would continue advanced courses at that centralized location--maybe with better, more up-to-date equipment and more industry support,” Hixson told the Review.
These students' schedules would likely be set up so that they would have a two-period block dedicated to these specialized courses. This would give them time to be bused or drive to the site, have both hands-on instruction and lab time before heading back to their respective high schools.
“Initially, the site would just be for high school students, but we have even been considering teaming up with TCAT and us teaching courses that they don’t have room for or have room in their schedule to accommodate,” Hixson told the Review. “Or we could do the entry-level courses and they do the advanced. We could even open up in the evenings for adults or post-high-school students.”
The system is currently working with some architects and engineers to determine what size and type of building would be needed to accommodate the program. They have considered both the option of constructing a new facility and purchasing an existing one. Because the project is still in the very early stages, no cost estimates have been determined.
Getting the green light
Hixson first brought the idea in front of the Board of Education at their Aug. 5 meeting to “get the green light” from them before pursuing a meeting with the IDB. The board voted unanimously in favor of Hixson and CTE Director Dr. Brandon Williams further exploring the idea.
“One of the visions behind this is to have an educational corridor, which was one of the primary interests from the Industrial Board when they formed Phipps Bend,” he said. “They would like everybody who enters that industrial park to see an educational aspect.”
He added, “Think about the potential we would have if we can train our students in machining, for example. They could go to TCAT for further training if needed or go right into one of the industries located in the industrial park or throughout the county. They’ve got it here, while they’re in K-12 school...and we’re tying right in to what the industry needs and is asking us to provide.”
We’re ‘bursting at the seams’
BOE member Tecky Hicks asked for further information on how many students are currently enrolled in CTE programs and how many would be interested in pursuing the kind of specialized programs the center would offer.
“I kicked this idea around with some of my constituents,” he said. “I was being pretty conservative in my thinking, but I got some pretty good numbers from them as to what their expectations would be for enrollment in CTE before we ventured into something like this.”
He added, “Plus, I got some comments saying, ‘we just closed two schools to save money, and now we’re going to build something.’”
Hicks was referring to the fact that both Keplar and McPheeter’s Bend Elementary Schools were closed at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The decision to close these schools was made in an effort to save money, as both schools had fewer than 100 students enrolled for the 2019-2020 school year, and, therefore, did not qualify for state BEP (Basic Education Program) funding.
In regard to enrollment, Hixson noted that several of the CTE courses currently offered in the high schools are “bursting at the seams.”
Williams noted that he actually took carpentry classes when he was a student at Volunteer High School even though he knew he wanted to become a teacher.
“I gained a lot from that, and I learned some things I use even to this day,” he said. “There’s value within CTE even for students who are on a four-year university track. That’s really part of the whole notion of re-branding CTE to be ‘CTE’ and not ‘vocational’. It truly today is career technical education today. It encompassed everything from healthcare to prelaw. Anything from a doctoral level degree to trade school and directly out of high school.”
Though he noted that not all students who take a CTE class continue on that path and make a career of the skill, but “there is still value for those students in those programs.”
Hixson and Williams agreed to bring information back to the board any time there are updates or new ideas to the plan.