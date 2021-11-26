Hawkins County is among 38 school systems that will share more than $800,000 in Tennessee Department of Education grant funding for middle school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.
Rogersville Middle, Church Hill Intermediate Clinch School and Bulls Gap School will share $22,539 which will be used to purchase VEX IQ robots for each school.
Some of the funding will also pay for teacher professional development and training.
Rogersville middle School is one of several middle schools in the region already exposing its students to robotics through an after school club and competitions.
RMS Robotics Club faculty advisor Matthew Hurd said the team is back in action this school year after a being shut down in 2020-21 due to COVID concerns.
“Students have resumed after-school meetings and are making up for lost time,” Hurd said. “There are currently 18 members from 6th to 8th grade. None of the current students have experience with building. All of the veteran members have moved on to high school, so the club is basically starting from scratch.”
Hurd added, “What the students lack in experience, they make up for in enthusiasm and initiative. The future of RMS Robotics is looking bright.”
Bulls Gap principal Sharon Southern said her school will use grant funding to purchase a classroom set of VEX IQ robots, as well as sending the school librarian to STEM Summit Training in Nashville.
“Once we get started everything we do will streamline with Cherokee so our students will have the same background knowledge to continue Robotics in high school,” Southern said.
Hawkins County Schools STEM Academic Coach Brittney Rhoton said, “This grant will allow teachers to address coding standards in a hands-on and engaging manner.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson added, ”We are proud of each person that was involved in getting this funding for our district. Any STEM training for our students prepares them for the future and makes them a competitive force within a college or career path.”
The grant funding is provided through Governor Lee’s “Future Workforce Initiative” which is aimed at increasing access to CTE, STEM, and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom.
For the past two years, the Tennessee Department of Education awarded start-up funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs. This year, in addition to start-up grants, schools that previously received funding were eligible to apply for expansion STEM and CTE grants.
Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion Grants were awarded to schools in 26 districts, and Middle School CTE Start-Up & Expansion Grants has been awarded to schools in 15 districts.
Other Northeast Tennessee recipients included: Sulphur Springs Elementary School in Washington County which received $9,251; Indian Trail Middle School in Johnson City $9,418; and Tennessee Middle School in Bristol City $10,000.
“Ensuring our students have access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities, STEM, and career and technical education is essential to building college and career readiness,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Tennessee has worked diligently to align STEM and CTE coursework that provides students with clearer pathways when transitioning from middle to high school. We are thrilled to now provide high school school-based learning to further improve students’ transition from high school into postsecondary education and the workforce.”
For the past three years, Middle School grants have directly supported the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022.