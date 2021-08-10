There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School.
Out of an abundance of caution, all schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County have been placed on lockdown. Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area. VHS students are currently being evacuated to the National Guard Armory.
If you are a parent of a Volunteer High School student and in the area of Volunteer High School please report to Mount Carmel National Guard Armory at 399 Highway 11 W.
PLEASE GIVE OUR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS ROOM TO WORK.
This is an emergency message from Hawkins County 911. All residents in the area are asked to stay in doors.
Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting everyone not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless you have an emergency.
At approximately 10 a.m. students have been loaded unto buses and are being escorted to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory for reunification with parents.
Parents are being asked to please stay in your cars when you arrive to the armory and wait for further instructions. Staff are there to assist with reunification process.
UPDATE as of 10:20 a.m.:
"Evacuations are underway," Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review. "Six bus loads of students have already been dispatched to the armory. Three more are nearly ready to release. Parent reunification will occur there."
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.