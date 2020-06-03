ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will hold a Commodity Distribution on June 23, at the Hawkins Co. Bus Shop at 1722 East Main Street, Rogersville.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, to income-eligible households, until all commodities are gone. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee.
Each recipient must have a Light Blue commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. Each recipient is strongly urged to complete the application the week prior to the date of the distribution to reduce wait time during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card.
If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are ten (10) orders.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 12 noon. or earlier if food is no longer available.
Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.
