As you may have already discovered, as we age, it’s not as easy to bounce back from an injury as it once was.
Especially if that injury forces you to sit out from your regular activities for any length of time. If you injure yourself while exercising, it can be tempting to abandon your new health routine. But stick with it.
Here are some tips for recovering from injury from Helen Branthwaite, a senior lecturer in clinical biomechanics at Staffordshire University in Great Britain.
Go Slow
Just like when you started your exercise routine, you want to take your return to working out slowly, allowing your muscles to completely recover between each session. Gradually increase the number and type of exercises you do so that you don’t get too tired and sabotage the good form that helps keep you from getting injured in the first place.
Stand Up
Part of restarting your exercise regimen is just getting back on your feet, literally. Long periods of sitting significantly reduces muscle activity and muscle mass. Stretch well and move around as often as you can, even if you’ve taken to working from home during the pandemic. Focus on improving your posture and balance while you move.
Switch it Up
Don’t just work on the same exercises every time, even though you may be comfortable with them. This can lead to repetitive strain injuries. Challenging yourself works both your brain and your muscles, improving not just your strength but also your balance, mobility and overall wellbeing.
Make sure you’re not working the same muscle groups, either. Small, postural muscles like the tiny ones in your feet, play just as much of a role in keeping you healthy as the big muscles in your glutes. Use activation and control exercises — small muscles, small movements — to help prevent injury.
Talk to Your Health Care Professional
As always, talk to your doctor before starting or restarting an exercise routine. This is especially true if you sought treatment for your injury or changed medications during your time off. You need to make sure it’s safe for you to exercise before you get started again, and follow your doctor’s recommendations about how much you tackle at a time. Keep them posted as you progress and have them recheck the injury at the first sign of trouble.