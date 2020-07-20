“Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Belle Maurine (Greene) Dyer was welcomed through the gates of Heaven on the morning of July 16, 2020. She was surrounded with the love of family at her home when she went to meet her Savior.
Maurine was a beautiful woman who served not only her Lord as a born-again believer of Jesus Christ, but her family, her friends, and her community of St. Clair.
She was a founding member of Walker’s Missionary Baptist Church established in 1950, a longtime member of the Hawkins Co. Farm Bureau Women, the St. Clair Ruritan, and the Keplar Home Demonstration Club. She was the praying mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend that introduced many to Jesus.
Maurine once said, “A farmer is a man who loves the soil, water, and livestock.” - a farmer was our Moma, Mamaw, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Roy Lynn Dyer; her daughters, Anita Lynn Dyer and Vickie Louise Dyer; her grandsons, David Michael Burkhart II and Rodney Burkhart; her parents Stokley and Maggie Greene; her brothers, Stanley, Guy, and Stokley Jr. Greene; and her sisters, Rosie V, Lipe, Gladys Long, Janie Collins, Faye Russell, and Ina Jean Moore.
She has left her legacy here on earth to be carried out through those that she instilled the love of Jesus in: her children, Glenda Burkhart, Johnny (Karen) Dyer, Joe (Patricia) Dyer, Shirley (Gary) Newton, Danny (Peggy) Dyer; grandchildren, Amber (Robert) Hurst, Tina (Andy) Mowell, Kenneth (Bryanna) Dyer, Kasey (Aaron) Childress, Justin Dyer, Joshua (Jennifer) Dyer, Tim (Rachel) Dyer, Amanda Dyer, Roseanna (J.R.) Self, Hiram (Katie) Newton, Danielle (Jonathan) Honeycutt, Lauren (Richard) Hall, Emily (Joshua) Reese, Kristen (Troy) Richards, and Hugh Newton; great grandchildren, Alex, Morgen, Gavin, Madison, Lilly, Savannah, Austin, Jacob, Natalee, Gabe, Isabelle, Kensley, Samuel, Harper, Lilyann, Lawson, Kathleen, John, Tyna, Kirk, Eli, Pauline, Lyda, Kaydence, Maverick, Tee, Jay, and Elle; great-great grandson, Lincoln; her sister Barbara Ann Ailey and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to those that have played such a beautiful role in her life the past few years. Thank you Signature Health Care of Rogersville and Amedysis of Morristown. Thank you to the special caregivers Callie, Tina, Ashley, Andrea, Kitty, and Imogene.
The family received friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m., with Brother Dannie Bell and Rev. Jamey Vaughn officiating. Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Gulley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.