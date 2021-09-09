On Aug. 14, 27 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Masters of Physician Assistant Studies at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Va., including Erica Goins of Hawkins County.
Goins graduated with a Masters of Physician Assistant Studies.
Also on Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy including Hawkins County residents Kasey Fleenor and Tyler Ringley.
“You’ve persevered during these unprecedented times, demonstrating great resilience and unwavering commitment to your goal of earning your degree,” said Emory & Henry Provost, Dr. Michael J. Puglisi to the graduates. “You have made many sacrifices and put in many long hours of studying, while also providing high quality health care to your patients during this global pandemic. We have no doubt that you will be true leaders in your chosen healthcare profession.”
University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. also announced that Abigail Daniels of Rogersville completed her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degree this summer.