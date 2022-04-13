A Mooresburg man was charged with meth trafficking Wednesday after approximately 35 grams were seized during a motorcycle traffic stop north of Rogersville.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit was conducting a drug investigation involving Bobby William Trent.
According to a report filed by HCSO Lt. Nathan Simpson, Trent, 56, 301 Holly Road, Mooresbug, was believed to be traveling on Rt. 66N on a black Honda motorcycle.
The investigation also revealed through a driver license database that Trent does not have a motorcycle license endorsement, Simpson reported.
Detectives located the motorcycle traveling south on Rt. 66N around the 7300 block and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Trent, and the tag displayed on the bike expired in 2021.
"Detectives spoke to Trent who was attempting to gain access to his pocket in an aggressive manner," Simpson stated in his report. "For officer safety Trent was detained and patted down. During a pat down, a pill bottle was located in his pocket containing meth in the amount of 5 grams."
Simpson added "Trent was placed under arrest and a search of his motorcycle revealed 30 grams of meth, several small baggies, scales, a plastic scooping device, and a burnt meth pipe in his saddle bag."
Trent was arrested and transported to the jail, where he was read and explained his Miranda warning and gave a statement confessing to ownership of the meth and his intent to sale it, Simpson reported.
Trent was charged with possession of meth with intent to deiver, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motorcycle drivers license and registration violation,
The motorcycle was seized and the drugs are pending the TBI crime analysis.