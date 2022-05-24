Two Hawkins County students recently completed requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.

Approximately 180 members of the Class of 2022 participated in commencement exercises held May 7. Among those students were:

Britton Bolton, from Rogersville earned a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology (Counseling), Magna Cum Laude.

Abigail Robertsen, from rogersville earned a Bachelor of Arts, Music and Psychology.

Binghamton University

Lydia Grace Blizzard of Church Hill graduated last week from Binghamton University in Binghamton, NY where she earned a Masters degree in Biomedical Anthropology.

Trending Recipe Videos