The Hawkins County Humane Society is asking for information about an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in which a dog was seriously injured while being dragged by a man walking on the road.
Upon being rescued the dog, which the HCHS named "Chase", was been examined by a Rogersville vet and found to have a broken pelvis, as well as numerous abrasion.
HCHS director Sandy Behnke told the Review Chase's pelvis will heal with time, but she is very interested in prosecuting the man responsible for animal cruelty.
Shortly before 2 p.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office called the HCHS and reported receiving a call about a man on foor dragging a large dog on leash down Stanley Valley Road near Will Road.
“When the Officer arrived on scene the dog was on the side of the road, along with his little buddy (a smaller dog) we named Ryder who would not leave his side,” Behnke said. “The Officer asked if we could assist, and the answer is always yes. My staff Melissa Cooper and board member Sue Barkley rushed to the scene. The injured dog, who we are naming Chase, was on the side of the road with his buddy Ryder right by his side.”
Cooper then reported that Chase was too heavy to lift and could not walk on his own. HCHS staff Andrew Hutchison was sent to help transport Chase back to shelter.
Ryder wouldn’t leave Chase’s side and came along to the shelter as well.
“I examined Chase upon arrival and noticed quite a bit of road rash on his belly, and his (foot) pads,” Behke said. “He could not stand on his own. While noting his injuries. He started vomiting green bile and that was a concern. We contacted Rogersville Animal Hospital and they said bring him ASAP.”
Behnke added, “Chase was so grateful for the attention and was such a good boy. Ryder stayed right by his side. It took four staff to load Chase. Ryder stayed here (at the shelter) and was very upset to be separated from his buddy."
Chase was examined at the Rogersville Animal Hospital where his broken pelvis was discovered. On the bright side his blood work came back healthy.
Anyone interest in making a donation for Chase’s vet care can call 423-272-7320.
“We are very upset over what happened to this sweet baby, and if anyone has information about who did this to Chase, we would like you to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department,” Behnke said. “The man who witnessed this did file a report with the HCSO. Chase has been loved at one time. He is healthy, neutered and sweet as can be. So what he did to have someone drag him down the road on a leash causing these injuries, we want to know.”
It's possible Chase was being stolen because he wasn't going willingly, Behnke noted.
Behnke added, “The person was also seen kicking him after dragging him and then took the leash off and left him laying on the side of the road. We want answers and we want charges. So we are asking for information.”
Anyone with information can also call the HCHS at 423-272-6538.