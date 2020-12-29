Though the holiday season can be filled with excitement and special memories, this time can be especially difficult for those who have lost loved ones, or those who are living with a mental illness.
That’s exactly what Frontier Health’s Jennifer Teague and Josh Moore discuss in their most recent episode of their brand-new podcast, Impact Stigma.
The two recently began tackling tough conversations such as this in the previously untapped platform of audio podcasts. The Impact Stigma podcast was first launched in early August of this year has since only grown in popularity.
It even claimed an award in December from the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations (TAMHO).
As its name suggests, the podcast focuses on candid conversations about aspects of mental illness that are often viewed as ‘taboo.’ But, instead of seeming like an audio textbook, Teague and Moore aims break the stigma around mental illness by being candid, open and light-hearted.
Impact Makers
The Frontier Health Foundation has two main goals: to be the “financial and charitable arm of Frontier Health” and to raise public awareness of the stigma that encompasses mental health.
The program raises money to financially support the programs offered by Frontier Health. In the past, Frontier Health held events called Stigma Stops Now, where well-known speakers were brought in to speak on an aspect of mental health at an outdoor, summer event.
However, when Teague began working for Frontier Health in January of 2020, she wanted to take the program in a new direction. As a result, she launched Impact Stigma, which is a monthly giving campaign focused on people who have a passion for mental health but may not be able to afford large donations.
“I am a single mom, but I still want to be able to help—it’s for people like me and you,” Teague said. “The big pull for me to do this was to be able to engage individuals. I believe the only way to impact stigma is to change one mind at a time. We want to help educate our communities on why it is important to change our mindset about mental health. The main message is that we are ALL affected by stigma because we are ALL dealing with someone who has some sort of mental health issue or has been directly affected by a mental health issue.”
The Impact Stigma program also focuses on community engagement.
Those who choose to donate are called “Impact Makers.” Teague also encourages ‘Impact Makers’ to be involved in the program by sending them regular news letters, encouraging them to tag Impact Stigma in social media posts, and hosting events where they can be involved at a discounted or free rate.
“We want to partner with community members and be able to say, ‘what you’re doing is helping us change minds, inspire people and support programs that help your community,” she said.
In addition to the podcast, the program hosts regular fundraisers as well as community programs. A full list of the programs offered can be found at https://www.frontierhealthfoundation.org.
What is stigma?
“People often don’t go seek the help they need because they are afraid of public stigma, which is hearing things like, ‘oh, she’s just crazy,’” Teague told the Review. “People might be afraid their boss is going to find out that they went to therapy or their family is going to find out. They’re afraid of what they’re going to be labeled as.”
She added, “What I’m trying to do through the podcast is show that it’s okay to ask for help, it’s important for people to look at mental health the same way they would physical health.”
Idea for the podcast
“I tried to think about how I could create a campaign that allowed us to talk about the one thing that is the big elephant in the room—that’s stigma,” Teague told the Review. “Stigma Stops Now were phenomenal events, but everybody talks about stigma that ONE time. For about a month, people talk about it and then it goes away and people go back to their day, and they forget.”
Teague told the Review that she initially had several ideas for Impact Stigma community programs, but the COVID-19 pandemic began shortly after she began working for Frontier Health.
So, Teague began doing some research to find a way to have a consistent community program that could still function during the pandemic.
“The data showed that the nonprofit sector was really an untouched area of podcasting and that it was something that was starting to take off,” Teague said. “We’re living in a virtual world right now, and I wanted to give people the opportunity to still participate.”
The podcast is structured in a kind-of interview style where Teague and Moore talk with a different special guest in each episode. Each episode deals with a different aspect of stigma and mental health, and the special guests are either experts on the topic or people who share their own experiences.
The podcast also tries to stay relevant with each season. For example, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, October’s episode featured Tina Johnson, who is the program director for Frontier Health’s Safe House and is also a domestic violence survivor.
“Talking about stigma and mental health can be a really touchy subject, so we wanted to do it in a fun way where, when people listen to it, they ENJOY it,” Teague said. “People really like it, and we talk about stuff that relates directly to their lives. We wanted the listeners to be connected with our message.”
Teague plans out each topic and script prior to recording the podcast, but she noted that some of the conversations just come up naturally as offshoots of the script.
She also noted that both she and Moore have learned more about creating a podcast as they have gone along.
“The first one we did, I’ll be honest, we didn’t know what we were doing,” Teague told the Review. “I’m really proud of the first one because it’s kind-of like our baby. We look at it and say, ‘aw, it’s so cute, but I’m glad it grew up!’”
Teague was also very clear to note that this is not a self-help podcast, and listening to it should not be substituted for seeing professional mental health help.
The Magnolia Project
Teague told the Review that some of the ideas for the podcast came from her past work in the Magnolia Project, which is a 13-week personal and professional development program for women who were survivors of domestic violence.
“In around 2015, I just had this crazy epiphany that I wanted to create a program for women who were in the same situation that I had been in,” Teague said. “Women who just needed someone who loved them and some tools and skills. I was in an abusive relationship for 11 years. I wouldn’t have made it if it hadn’t been for the help of other people, and you don’t know you have all these people surrounding you until you feel safe enough to put your head back up. I just remember crying and thinking, ‘how am I ever going to pay this back?’ I thought, ‘I can’t pay it back,’ but then I had the idea to pay it forward.”
The program taught participants how to write resumes, apply for jobs, and navigate life as survivors.
Four different graduating classes of around 10 people each were able to complete the Magnolia Project, which took place for four years. The project is currently on a one-year hiatus as Teague works to grow Impact Stigma, though she noted that she plans to start Magnolia Project up again in the future.
“It just gave me this feeling that all I wanted in the whole world was to just touch one woman’s life,” Teague told the Review. “If I could change HER, the ripple effect would be such a big deal. I was inspired [to create the podcast] from what a good response I had had with Magnolia Project. We had a class, but it was really a conversation.”
An award-winning podcast
Earlier in December the Impact Stigma podcast also received the aforementioned Media Award from TAMHO.
TAMHO is a statewide trade association representing community mental health centers and nonprofit corporations across the state that provide behavioral health services.
“The TAMHO awards are like the Oscars for mental and behavioral health,” Moore said within the December podcast.
This year’s TAMHO awards ceremony was held virtually, and Frontier Health employees gathered together to watch it.
“We just thought they were going to say, ‘you all won,’ but it was actually this really great tribute to what we are doing,” Teague said within the December podcast. “I was so humbled, and it was just an outstanding experience.”
Anyone who wants to donate or learn more about Impact Stigma can visit https://www.frontierhealthfoundation.org. The Impact Stigma podcast can be accessed for free on the Frontier Health website, on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Google Play Music and Spotify.