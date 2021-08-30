Thank you for informing the public of legal action involving the Mayor of Hawkins County and Governor of Tennessee concerning executive orders during the Covid pandemic. Following is an explanation of why it’s necessary and proper.
While playing the board game Monopoly, the rules are easily understandable and accessible should a dispute arise. What about the game of life in America? The rules were a few pages long; Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights. Easily understandable should a dispute arise.
The intent was freedom for the citizen and constraint on government.
Does a “free” person need permission from government to; Get married? Build a home? Hunt? Start a business? Sell food? Own property? Renovate a home? Cut hair? Are you free?
The average American labors from January 1st to April 20th to fund state and local government. Translation, the average American works 105 days for government and 260 days for himself. Is this freedom? Tax Freedom Day – google it.
What happened? We traded security for freedom.
We created a government so powerful, they (in the name of safety) shut down some businesses but not others and placed diapers on our faces. We’ve collectively become so weak we allowed it. From George Washington to Joe Biden we’ve willingly traded our freedom for the promise of safety.
When someone else is responsible for your safety, you’ve lost the freedom to refuse their method of safety.
We have children. They must not inherit this hot mess of a dumpster fire.
We are free on paper. That paper does not defend itself.
We can’t fix Washington DC., but we can help locally. We can call out tyranny. We can support like-minded people running for elected office and send them to Washington. We have pens and phones. A citizen without courage is a servant.
Brian Dooley
Rogersville