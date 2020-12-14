Betty Barker

Betty Lawson Barker, born October 30, 1928, was the youngest of eleven children of the late James Madison"Matt" Lawson and Nancy Sutton Lawson, passed away at Wexford House Nursing Home in Kingsport, TN on December 10, 2.020.
She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Barker attended Rogersville High School. In her younger days, she worked at a number of local restauramts, the White Store, and later the Rogersville Courthouse. She retired from the Roane County School System in 1991 after eleven years of service as a teacher's aide. She came back to Rogersville and started work again with the Green Thumb Program for senior citizens. She worked at the Rogersville City School, The Hawkins County Schools, and finally Habitat for Humanity.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Sammy Barker, a granddaughter Elizabeth Taylor, and her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, Bill Lawson and Willie Mae Lawson, Palmer Lawson and Thelma Lawson, T.J. Lawson, Oscar and Mabel Lawson, Charlie Lawson, Eastman Miller Lawson and Marie Lawson, James Madison Lawson Jr., Dorcas Faye Young and Bob Young, Mary Elizabeth Tucker and Carey Tucker, and Nell Ruth Shorter.
She is survived by her children, Bob Barker and wife Julie of Sierra Vista, AZ, Elizabeth Caswell of Rogersville, TN. Grandchildren include Jimmy Caswell, Misty Caswell, Louis Barker, Helen Barker Johnson and Donald Barker. Great grandchildren, Joshua Caswell, Garrison Caswell, Joshua Thompson, Sariah Johnson,, and Isaiah Barker. Six great-great grandchildren. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews as well as cousins and many dear friends.
Due to the current Covid situation, the family will not receive friends nor have a funeral. There will be a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery. They will have a celebration of life service next year. A time and place will be announced in the local newspaper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rogersville First Baptist Church TV Ministry or Hawkins Habitat for Humanity. Thanks go to Wexford House for their care during the last three years and also to Amedisys Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.