During the COVID-19 pandemic, health departments across the state have offered COVID-19 services including testing and vaccine.
As we continue our ongoing pandemic response, the Tennessee Department of Health wants to remind citizens that additional public health services are available.
“We live in the communities we serve, and we are very proud to offer many different health services to the children and adults in our community,” said Shaun Street, Church Hill and Rogersville Health Department Director. “Our dedicated staff continue working every day to improve the overall health and prosperity of people in Hawkins County.”
Health departments offer many health services, including primary care and family planning for the insured, uninsured, underinsured, or enrolled in TennCare.
Primary Care (varies by county)
Medical staff are available for diagnosing and treating acute and chronic illnesses, and also provide health screening services.
Family Planning
Services include a complete physical exam and all appropriate lab tests. Patients are also taught about reproductive health and family planning options.
Services offered include
Required/Recommended immunizations – Immunizations against polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, hepatitis B, flu and pneumonia, HPV
Vital Records – Birth/death certificates
Child Health – Physical exams, screening tests and immunizations
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) – Vouchers for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and children under five years of age at risk of poor growth, breastfeeding classes/support to all new mothers and nutrition tips.
Prenatal – Pregnancy testing, presumptive eligibility screening for Medicaid, referral for prenatal care
Dental Services – (Varies by county) Dental services for pregnant women, children under the age of 21 enrolled in TennCare, uninsured children and emergency care, limited continued dental care for uninsured adults
TennCare Outreach — Services to families and individuals who may be eligible for TennCare
Contact your local health department
Hawkins County (Church Hill): 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, TN 37642. Call (423) 357-5341.
Hawkins County (Rogersville): 201 Park Blvd. Rogersville, TN 37857. Call (423) 272-7641.