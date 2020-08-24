Hawkins County 4-H sheep exhibitors have been keeping busy working with their animals in hope of having some sheep shows around the area.
Several 4-H members traveled to Murfreesboro, TN to exhibit their sheep in the Nash Bash Lamb Clash. Those exhibiting were: Breanna Miller, Hunter Webb, Brayden Lawson, Mallory Cope, Fisher Webb, Carrie Ruth Lawson and upcoming 4-Hers: Shelbie and Maggie Webb.
This show was put together by 20 volunteers so that 200 kids from 15 different states could exhibit 550 lambs. This was a great experience for all those involved.
During this show, Hawkins County kids exhibited around 26 market lambs, commercial ewes, and registered ewes. The class size ranged from about 12-20 sheep in each class therefore competition was very tough. Hawkins County had several sheep that placed in the top 5 of their class. Congratulations to those 4-Hers and their families who put in all the time and work to exhibit and raise their 4-H project.
Best of Luck to the 4-Hers as they prepare for their State 4-H Sheep Show.