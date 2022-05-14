I woke up Wednesday morning to several messages from folks who read the story in the mid-week edition of the Rogersville Review regarding the omission of the $5 million request in the state budget for our proposed CTE facility in Phipps Bend.
I spent some time reassuring everyone who reached out to me that the project was still going to move forward, and I’d like to take a moment to do the same here.
If you have been following this proposal you already know that the estimated cost of the facility is about $13 million.
You also know that the Hawkins County Board of Education and the Hawkins County Commission have each pledged $2 million toward the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility to be located across the street from the Phipps Bend TCAT.
That puts us in a spot where we still need to come up with another $9 million or so. You might have also known that State Representative Gary Hicks put forward an appropriations request in the form of an amendment to Governor Lee’s budget for $5 million.
Many folks learned on Wednesday that the request Representative Hicks made ultimately was not funded in Governor Lee’s budget that was passed a few weeks ago. So where does that leave us? It leaves us further away from breaking ground than I hoped we would be at this point, but there are still plenty of avenues to secure the $9 million we are looking for, and you can rest assured that we are still working hard everyday to do just that.
Gov. Lee proposed significant investment in CTE
If you read the article in the mid-week edition you heard that although the $5 million request failed this time, there is likely to be close to that amount (maybe even more) coming to Hawkins County that will be earmarked for CTE.
Governor Lee has proposed a significant investment in CTE over the next four years ($500 million included in the budget that just passed). I have been hesitant to discuss this at length publicly because although we know Hawkins County will get a piece of that $500 million pie, we have not yet received many details. Specifically, we have not received specific allocation amounts, nor have we received final rules on how we can spend the allocation we ultimately receive.
What we have been told is that we can expect it to come out to about $1 million per high school, and that there will be some allocation generated per middle school although no estimate was given. CTE directors from Mountain City to Memphis have been asking if we would be allowed to use the funding for construction, a use that is not allowed in many similar grants or major funding allotments.
We have not been given a definitive answer to that question, but we have been told that our desire to be able to do so has been passed along to the groups who will draft the final rules on how the funds can be used.
Representative Hicks shared with me the same information that he shared in the article on Wednesday. He told me that Hawkins County could potentially receive as much as $5.5 million from this allotment, and that he and his colleagues had worked to ensure we could use the funds for construction.
If that all remains the same when the allocations are disbursed, we will certainly plan to use a portion of those funds for this project. I cannot say, at this point, how much that would be because again we are still awaiting the final rules on the use of funds. While construction may be allowed, we are unsure if there will be a cap on the amount of percentage of funds that can be used toward that kind of project.
Even if we could use 100% of the funding, and the $5.5 million estimate is correct, we would still be $3.5 million short. That is OK, though, and as Representative Hicks pointed out, that is actually closer to the total than we expected to be with our budget ammendment request. So the good news is in that scenario we haven’t lost any ground, and might have gained just a bit. So the $3.5 million dollar question is, how do we plan to come up with the remaining funds?
Three potential funding sources
I have my sights set on three potential funding sources. First, as we mentioned from the beginning, we want local business and industry to be financially invested in this project. We have partnerships with many local companies already, but those partnerships are geared toward leaning on those companies for advisory purposes so we can determine what employers in our community need when they are hiring our students. This would be a different degree of partnership, as with anything, the stakes are raised when money is attached.
I beleive, as do many of the individuals I have worked with to get this project to where it is today, that financial investment from business and industry will be very important to this project for two reasons.
First, because to be blunt, without it we will have a hard time finding all of the needed funds without pursuing a bond initiative, which we would like to avoid.
Secondly, and more important to me, I think it would be an incredible recruiting tool for the county in terms of attracting new business and industry. One of the first things the leadership of prospective companies look at is the quallity of the local school system and what kind of relationship existing business has with that school system.
I believe it will be very powerful when we can point to the newly constructed facility and say, “the school system and local business/industry works hand in hand, but that isn’t an empty statement, you can see evidence of it in the financial stake the business community holds in this facility.”
We hope to make strides toward that effort over this summer. I will be working with several others from the school system and county organizations to begin negotiating these investments in the coming months. If you are wondering how you can help, its simple, just reach out to me directly at brandon.williams@hck12.net if you know of a business or industry leader who would be interested in helping us with this project.
The second funding source I have in mind moving forward is other state or federal grants. This one is tricky, since the majority of them do not allow for new construction, they are limited to around $1 million or so, and because they are more likely to be funded if the actual grant allocation makes the project fully funded as opposed to simply pushing closer to that point. Nevertheless, we are constantly on the lookout for any available grant funding for which the project would quallify. Furthermore, we have a grant writer on staff who is well versed in securing such funds, and she is ready to assist with those applications at all times.
Funding from Gov. Lee’s 2023 budget
The final source I have in mind is to revisit a direct allocation from Governor Lee’s budget next year. If we are able to close in on the total cost over the summer, we should be positioned to make another such request next year with the support of Representatives Hicks, Campbell, and Senator Lundberg. Hopefully we will have an idea of how much we need early enough to have the request included in the original budget draft, as opposed to trying to attach it as an amendment.
That should increase the odds of the appropriation being funded since it would not be competing with hundreds of other appropriation amendments like it was this go round.
Long story short, we have not given up on this project, and we will not. There are still plenty of ways to accomplish this, and we will work until we find some combination that will result in securing the needed funds. I know many in the community are excited about this, I have had conversations with many of you and I share your excitement.
I share in your frustration that projects like this develop slowly, but we will get there no matter how long that takes. You can rest easy knowing that many are still working hard to pull this off, but if you think you might be able to help please do not hesitate to reach out to me.