UPDATE:
Thursday morning Royal Canadian Mounted Police media relations officer Sgt. Paul Manaigre responded to a Review inquiry into the charges pending against the 18-year-old Canadian boy accused of making a fake 911 call about a gunman at Volunteer High Schools.
RR: Can you tell me what the defendant in this case has been charged with in canada, and what is the penalty if he is convicted of those charges?
RCMP: The 18-year-old male will be appearing in Provincial Court on December 7, 2021, on the Peguis First Nation. The charges have yet to be sworn so I am unable to confirm which charges will be laid.
RR: Can you tell me if the defendant has given a statement or offered any explanation as to why he made these fake 911 calls, and/or why Volunteer High School was chosen as a target?
RCMP: I am unable to provide any details ascertained in this investigation as it could jeopardize the court proceedings.
RR: Can you tell me if the defendant is accused of this "Swatting" activity in other cases aside from the fake 911 calls to Volunteer and Watauga high schools?
RCMP: The investigation continues at this time so I am unable to confirm if the suspect is involved or being investigated for other possible “swatting” incidents.
RR: I'm not sure about the law in Canada, but in the U.S. you are treated as an adult in the court system at 18. Will this defendant be prosecuted in Canada as an adult, and if so would it be possible for you to release to me his name and a mugshot.
RCMP: The accused is 18-years of age which means any charges laid against him, will be as an adult. Until the charges are sworn by the courts, I cannot provide his name and we do not release mugshot photos of our accused.
Original article:
Before proceeding with extradition, Attorney General Dan Armstrong wants to know the seriousness of the Canadian charges against an 18-year-old accused making a bogus 911 call about a gunman at Volunteer High School on Aug. 10.
The Canadian teen is accused “Swatting”, which is the practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response.
The Swatting event at Volunteer occurred on the first full day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Aside from tying up police and rescuers for most of the day, it was also very upsetting for students, parents and school staff who didn’t know the gunman report was fake, or if their friends or loved ones were in danger.
This same Canadian teen is accused of another Swatting event that occurred Aug. 18, Watauga High School, which went on lockdown after an anonymous call that a student at Watauga High School had made threats of causing harm.
According to the Boone (N.C.) Police Department, someone claiming to be a distraught child called 911 and said he was at the high school and going to harm others.
“The last I heard is he has been charged in Canada,” Armstrong told the Review Wednesday. “We’re trying to determine now if that is going be sufficient for our purposes. We’re trying to get the details on what he has actually been charged with, and what he’s facing up there before we determine whether we’re going to extradite him or not.”
The Review reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for information on the charges, but hadn’t received a reply by press time.
The 18-year-old male suspect resides in the Fisher River Cree Nation in Manitoba. He was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection with the Aug. 10 bogus Hawkins County 911 call that sent more than 100 police and rescuers to Volunteer High School in search of a campus gunman who wasn’t there.
The initial investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that the phone calls originated from a number registered to a residence in Manitoba.
Further investigation by the RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service determined that the residence was located on the Fisher River Cree Nation.
On Aug. 30 officers responded to the residence and executed a search warrant. A number of electronic items were seized, and officers arrested an 18-year-old male at the residence who was later released for court scheduled Dec. 7 on the Peguis First Nation, Manitoba.
Armstrong had initially suggested that the perpetrator could be facing a Class A felony terrorism charge in Tennessee. Armstrong later determined the facts wouldn’t support the terrorism charge.
If extradited to Hawkins County the teen would like be charged with Class C felony filing a false report, which carries a penalty of 3-6 years if convicted.
Armstrong said under the right circumstances he may let Canadian authorities handle the case.
“There’s a possibility that if his sentence (in Canada) is similar to what we could give him here, then we might not extradite him,” Armstrong said. “But, that decision has not been made yet. We know he’s been charged. I just don’t have the particulars n what that means under Canadian law. I’m trying to get that figured out.”